Battery Partner with Driblab to Strengthen Sporting Operations

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery and Driblab announced a new partnership on Thursday, bringing together the oldest continuously operating club in the United States and one of the leading football analytics and scouting providers in the market. The partnership will further enhance the club's player recruitment and evaluation processes through the implementation of advanced data solutions.

As part of the collaboration, the Battery will gain access to Driblab XY, a platform that combines advanced metrics, proprietary models, and scouting tools to support player identification, performance analysis, and strategic decision-making.

By integrating objective data into their workflows, the club will be able to complement traditional scouting methods with deeper insights from competitions around the world.

"Driblab has been a great partner," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "Their expertise and precision in data and analytics have helped our club immensely in recruitment, opponent analysis, and most importantly, identifying trends to improve our own team. We are grateful for all that they do."

"We are delighted to welcome the Charleston Battery to the growing number of organizations working with Driblab," said Connor Venus, Sales Director for UK & Northern Europe at Driblab. "Access to reliable and actionable data is becoming increasingly important for clubs looking to optimize their recruitment and evaluation processes, and we look forward to supporting the Charleston Battery as they continue to develop and strengthen their sporting operations."

One of the most recognized clubs in the USL Championship, the Battery have consistently demonstrated a commitment to long-term sporting development and innovation. The addition of Driblab XY represents another step in the club's efforts to strengthen their sporting structure and continue evolving their analytical capabilities.

For Driblab, the agreement reinforces its presence in North American football and its commitment to supporting ambitious organizations through data-driven methodologies. Today, clubs, leagues, federations, and football organizations across multiple continents rely on Driblab's solutions to improve recruitment, analysis, and decision-making processes.







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