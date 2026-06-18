Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies: Saturday, 7 PM

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY. - Brooklyn FC Men are back at Maimonides Park this weekend and will be celebrating Rep Your Country Night. The match is against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 20th, 7 PM ET, streaming live on ESPN+.

Brooklyn's match on Wednesday at Indy Eleven was postponed due to inclement weather, which gave the team some extra rest to recover. In the previous match, Brooklyn drew at Louisville City, and although they conceded a late equalizer, the Men have now gone 3 games undefeated.

The Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies have had an incredible start to the 2026 season and were undefeated in all competitions until last week. Their first loss of the year came at home against Hartford Athletic, who went to Florida and won 1-0, and before that the Rowdies drew 2-2 at Charleston Battery.

Tampa Bay has the stingiest defence in the league, conceding only eight goals across 13 matches, including seven clean sheets. The team enjoys controlling possession, averaging 54.4% across all of their matches, and have the third most completed passes in the league. They also have one of the lowest conversion rates in the league, usually needing to create multiple chances before scoring. Their top scorer is forward Matt Myers with four, but the goals have come from throughout the squad. Eight different players scored at least twice this season in the USL Championship.

Brooklyn will be looking to take advantage of Tampa Bay's recent blip. The attack has been on fire in the last few matches, scoring nine goals in their last three games. Forward Stefan Stojanovic has now scored in three straight matches across the USL Cup and Championship, and now has four goals in league play this season. He is only behind forward Markus Anderson, the team's top scorer with five Championship goals, but will be suspended for this match. CJ Olney Jr has been pulling the strings from midfield and got his fourth assist of the season against Louisville City, which is tied for most in the league. He is also top ten in the league in chances created with 21.

Brooklyn will have a week off before traveling to take on the 2025 League champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds on the Fourth of July at 7 PM ET. They will then play their last Prinx Tires USL Cup match away at Rhode Island FC on July 11th, and a USL Championship match at Sporting JAX on July 18th. Brooklyn FC Men's next home match will be on July 25th at 7 PM ET against San Antonio FC. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2026

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