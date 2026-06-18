Match Preview: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC vs. NM

Date: Saturday, June 20

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. PT

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Know Your Club

Republic FC returns home to Heart Health Park to take on New Mexico United after three consecutive away games in regular season play. The club is coming off a 1-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks, which gave them a significant rise in the table.

The first half of the match was physical - with five collective yellow cards - but deadlocked with limited offense from both sides. However, in the 66th minute, Republic FC was able to launch an attack that set the difference in the match. Defender Lee Desmond sent a through ball to forward Tyler Wolff who set up Jack Gurr for a game winning strike. A cross into the box from Wolff and a touch on the ball by Kyle Edwards in his 100th regular season appearance allowed Gurr a perfect one-touch shot inside the box to take the lead.

Momentum of Gurr's first goal of the season allowed the Indomitable Club to keep the game in their favor, allowing only three on-target shots on goal in the second half. For his performance in the contest, Danny Vitiello was named to the Team of the Week for the third time this season. The match also marked his 60th clean sheet for Republic FC and set a new USL record for regular season shutouts for a single club (48).

This Saturday's game comes at a crucial time for the club as the Western Conference competition tightens. Just 10 points separate first and last place in the table, with Sacramento sitting in a group of seven teams separated just three points. With two matches in hand over most of the Western Conference, a positive result on Saturday would give Republic FC a nice boost in the standings before the bye week.

Know Your Opponent

Last weekend, New Mexico United extended its undefeated streak to three with a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC. Both teams came out of the gates hot, with New Mexico dominating the scoreboard within the first two minutes - the fastest goal for United this season, and Orange County responding to tie the game in the 17th minute. United's early lead came as defender Kipp Keller headed his second goal of the season into the net from a cross into the box by defender Niko Hämäläinen. The game remained even as both teams attacked the goal but to no avail. New Mexico United finished strong with 76% possession in the last 15 minutes of the game against Orange County SC.

The Black & Yellow are led in scoring by Niall Reid-Stephen, who has found the back of the net three times in the regular season and once in USL Cup. The Barbadian international joined New Mexico United earlier this year after spending the 2025 season with South Georgia Tormenta. He was a standout player in League One with 16 goals and 8 assists, earning an All-League First Team Selection.

The Barbadian international was acquired via transfer from South Georgia Tormenta at the beginning of the year where his 16 goal / 8 assist performance to earn a selection to the USL League One All-League First Team/

Head-to-Head

Republic FC has been solid in this all-time series with an 8-3-2 record, and has made Heart Health Park an absolute fortress, going undefeated at home against New Mexico since 2019. Last year, the Indomitable Club swept the series with a 2-1 home win at Heart Health Park on opening night, followed by a 2-0 victory at Isotopes Park in August.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2026

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