United Soccer League Announces Expanded Partnership with Performance Intelligence Company Kitman Labs

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







MENLO PARK, Calif. and TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced an expanded, league-wide partnership with Kitman Labs, the world's leading performance intelligence company, to deploy its Performance Medicine Solution to clubs competing across the USL Championship.

The multi-year agreement represents a significant investment by the USL in elite medical infrastructure, reinforcing the league's commitment to player health, welfare, and performance as it continues to raise professional standards. Through the partnership, every USL Championship club will utilize iP:Intelligence Platform, Kitman Labs' enterprise-grade operating system. The technology is designed to aggregate, unify, and activate medical and performance data at scale, helping clubs make smarter, data-informed decisions at every level of the organization.

"Investing in league-wide Performance Medicine technology is a critical step in how we continue to raise standards across the USL," said Paul McDonough, President and CEO of the United Soccer League. "As the league grows and prepares for the launch of USL Premier, it's essential that our clubs and players are supported by a consistent foundation for athlete care and performance. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to establishing high standards across the professional pathway and ensuring every club has access to the same level of support, today and into the future."

The USL is preparing for the launch of USL Premier, its Division One men's professional league, with the expanded agreement ensuring Premier clubs will utilize the same Performance Medicine platform as the USL Championship. As the USL enters this next chapter, the league has prioritized technology that supports not only competition, but player health, performance, and long-term development.

By standardizing Performance Medicine across all current and future Championship and Premier clubs, the USL is enabling:

Consistent, league-wide medical workflows and documentation, while preserving club-level configurability and regulatory compliance

Integrated collaboration between medical, performance, and technical staff, ensuring decisions around training, rehabilitation, and return-to-play are informed by a complete, connected view of the athlete

Operational efficiency for practitioners, reducing administrative burden and increasing time spent on athlete care and development

Comprehensive, high-quality datasets, creating a foundation for league-wide injury surveillance, benchmarking, research, and long-term innovation

This expanded partnership builds on the league's successful adoption of Kitman Labs technology in the USL's Division I professional women's league, the Gainbridge Super League, where Kitman Labs is now entering its second year as the league-wide Performance Medicine provider.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with the United Soccer League and support the USL Championship at this pivotal moment in its evolution," said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of Kitman Labs. "The USL has been clear in its ambition - to invest in its players, raise standards, and compete on a global stage. By committing to a league-wide Performance Medicine platform, the USL is setting a benchmark for how modern leagues can use integrated intelligence to protect athlete welfare, unlock performance insights, and build a sustainable future for the game."

At the core of the partnership is Kitman Labs' Performance Medicine Solution, delivered through iP:Intelligence Platform - the only platform natively built to integrate medical records, physical performance data, training load, availability, and contextual information into a single, continuously updated intelligence layer. With more than a dozen league-wide Performance Medicine deployments launched in recent years, Kitman Labs has become a trusted partner to leagues seeking to establish consistent, scalable standards for athlete health and medical intelligence.







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