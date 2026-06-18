Loudoun United FC Looks to Bounce Back on the Road against Birmingham Legion FC

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC travels to Birmingham, Alabama, this Saturday to face Birmingham Legion FC in USL Championship action. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium, as Loudoun looks to respond on the road and get back on track in league play.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Saturday's match following a 4-1 loss to Rhode Island FC at Segra Field. Loudoun controlled possession for stretches of the match and created early chances, but Rhode Island capitalized in key moments to take all three points.

Now, Loudoun turns its attention back to the road for a matchup against Birmingham Legion FC. The two sides have already met once this season, playing to a 2-2 draw at Segra Field on April 4. James Murphy and Arquímides Ordóñez both found the back of the net for Loudoun in that meeting.

Saturday's match gives Loudoun another opportunity to respond quickly, stay disciplined away from home, and continue pushing for a complete performance across 90 minutes. Against a Birmingham side that can be dangerous in transition and difficult to break down at home, Loudoun will need to stay organized defensively while also being sharper in the final third.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on Loudoun's week of preparation ahead of Birmingham Legion FC:

"I thought it's been a good week, being able to get back on the training pitch without a midweek game. It means we've been able to get to work on the things we needed to improve on from the last two games in particular. Having an opportunity to see Birmingham play midweek is a good advantage for us, and I think putting that together has ended up being a good week for us so far. We're also looking for a mental, collective and team reaction after what was a disappointing result at home. Not through a lack of trying and effort, I must say, with this group of players, but we want to put into practice the things that we've been working on, build that all together, and have a more complete performance, which I think will get us back to where we were performing before the last couple of games."

Notes

Loudoun United FC holds a 3-2-6 all-time record against Birmingham Legion FC.

Loudoun earned its first road win over Birmingham in last season's opener, with Jacob Erlandson, Abdellatif Aboukoura and Zach Ryan all finding the back of the net.

With an appearance against Birmingham Legion FC, Bolu Akinyode would move into sole possession of fourth place all-time in USL Championship regular season appearances with 284.

Abdellatif Aboukoura would move into a tie for fourth place all-time in appearances across all competitions for Loudoun United FC with 89 matches if he features against Birmingham Legion FC.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's USL Championship match against Birmingham Legion FC kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on and ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2026

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