Roots Head to Phoenix for Saturday Night Fixture Versus Rising FC

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







To cap off a week in which Oakland will have played three USL Championship fixtures within an eight day period, Roots are on the road this Saturday to face Phoenix Rising FC at 7:30 PM PT.

Oakland have fought tooth and nail to earn results in recent games and stay in the mix near the top of the Western Conference, entering Saturday's contest with a 4-6-3 (W-D-L) record and sitting in fourth place.

Having earned draws in each of their last two matches, Roots will look to get back in the win column against a Phoenix side that has proven tricky to beat.

Roots' seven game winless streak versus Phoenix is tied with Colorado Springs for their longest active streak against a single opponent.

But Phoenix enters the match on similar shaky ground, having gone winless in four of their last five league matches and sitting one spot behind Oakland in the Western Conference table in 5th with a 4-5-4 overall record.

Oakland will try to get back to their early attacking form. Despite offensive struggles as of late, scoring just once in their last three league matches, Roots are still tied for 6th place league-wide with 19 total goals.

Following the match, Oakland will get some much deserved rest after a condensed June schedule, observing a bye-week before returning to league play on July 4th on the road versus New Mexico United.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2026

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