Brooklyn FC Celebrates Father's Day and World Cup Weekend on Coney Island

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC returns to Maimonides Park on Saturday, June 20, for a 7:00 PM home match against Tampa Bay Rowdies, bringing Father's Day weekend and World Cup energy to a summer night by the Coney Island boardwalk.

Across the city, the sport is everywhere. National team colors are showing up in bars, parks and neighborhoods across New York, while Father's Day weekend gives supporters another reason to gather with family and make a night of it at the stadium.

Set just steps from the boardwalk, Maimonides Park has quickly become one of the borough's most distinctive places to watch the game. On Saturday night, the setting will carry a little extra meaning. Supporters can spend the evening in Coney Island, cheer on Brooklyn FC at home and celebrate the dads, father figures and families who help make matchday feel special.

Brooklyn FC is also planning a Father's Day-focused matchday activation for fans attending the June 20 match, with additional details to be announced ahead of matchday.

Inside the club, the night carries personal meaning as well. Two Brooklyn FC players, two coaches and a key member of staff will be celebrating Father's Day weekend at the stadium, bringing another layer to a matchday built around family, community and the game. Their stories reflect a side of the club that supporters do not always see from the stands, from the early mornings and long travel days to the small moments that shape life around the sport.

The World Cup will be part of the matchday, too. To celebrate the tournament, Brooklyn FC is hosting a global party at the stadium and encouraging fans to rep their heritage by wearing their favorite national team kit. Whether it is the country they grew up supporting, the team their family passed down, or simply a shirt they love, supporters are invited to bring that international soccer pride into Maimonides Park.

Fans will also be able to find a limited-edition "Club & Country" scarf in the team store, created in collaboration with U.S. Soccer. The scarf gives supporters a way to mark the summer's club-and-country energy while representing Brooklyn FC at the stadium.

The June 20 match brings a lot into one night: Brooklyn FC at home, Father's Day weekend, World Cup enthusiasm and a Saturday kickoff by the boardwalk. As the club continues its first USL Championship season, the match gives supporters another chance to gather at Maimonides Park, represent their club and country and help shape what matchday in Brooklyn can become.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats, wear their favorite national team kit and join Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park on Saturday, June 20 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets for Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies are available now.

FAQs

When is Brooklyn FC's Father's Day weekend match?

Brooklyn FC hosts Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, June 20 at 7:00 PM at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.

Is Brooklyn FC doing anything special for Father's Day?

Brooklyn FC is planning a Father's Day-focused matchday activation for fans attending the June 20 match, with additional details to be announced ahead of matchday.

Can fans wear national team kits to the June 20 match?

Yes. As part of Brooklyn FC's World Cup celebration, fans are encouraged to rep their heritage by wearing their favorite national team kit to the stadium.

Will there be special merchandise available at the match?

Fans can find a limited-edition "Club & Country" scarf in the team store, created in collaboration with U.S. Soccer.

Where can fans buy tickets for Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies?

Tickets for Brooklyn FC's June 20 match against Tampa Bay Rowdies at Maimonides Park are available now at SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2026

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