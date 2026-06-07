Strong Second Half Lifts Indy Eleven over Forward Madison FC

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - When halftime ended at Carroll Stadium, the floodgates opened, both for Indy Eleven and the sky. As heavy rain began to fall upon downtown, the Boys in Blue scored two goals in the first ten minutes of the second half to earn a 2-0 win over Forward Madison FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup play.

For much of the first half, Indy Eleven peppered Forward Madison FC's goal, taking 12 shots and putting five on target under cloudy skies.

The Boys in Blue were on the attack immediately coming out of halftime. In the 48th minute, Cam Lindley floated in an inswinging free kick toward the back post. Bruno Rendón got under the cross on the right side of the box and headed the ball back toward the crowded six, where Paco Craig towered above a host of bodies to score his first goal of the season on a header.

Just six minutes later, the Boys in Blue were back on the attack. Kian Williams drove down the right sideline and played a through ball to Alejandro Mitrano as he was entering the box. Mitrano made a first-time cutback pass to Jack Blake, whose sliding shot from 12 feet out was parried back into the middle of the box by Madison goalkeeper Tenzing Mansing. Josh O'Brien arrived at the box and put away the rebound for his third goal in all competitions this season.

Throughout the rest of the second half, the Boys in Blue continued to look as threatening as the lightning visible in the distance over north Indianapolis. Indy Eleven had a whopping nine shots on target in the second half.

While Madison had a handful of shots in the later parts of the second half, the Indy Eleven defense stood strong, helping Reice Charles-Cook record his second clean sheet in just his fourth start of the season.

Rendón, who is a finalist for USL-C's May "Player of the Month" award, was threatening all night long and recorded the game's only assist. Although his four-game goal-scoring streak ended, he nearly scored midway through the first half. Jack Blake played him through on a quickly taken free kick in the 34th minute, but a last-second sliding tackle by a Madison defender deflected his shot off target.

Rendón still leads all players with 11 goals in the three-year history of the USL Cup, four more than any other player.

15-year-old forward Tyler Lowden made his Indy Eleven debut with four minutes to go, becoming the youngest player to take the pitch with the first-team in franchise history. The Greenwood, Ind., native who attends Center Grove High School was signed to an academy contract just eight days ago.

The final statistics revealed just how dominant the hosts were. Indy Eleven finished with 23 shots, 14 on target, and eight corners.

Indy Eleven is 1-1-1 in USL Cup Group 4 play with one group game remaining at Lexington SC on June 20.

Indy Eleven resumes USL Championship action at Eastern Conference opponent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC next Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The next home game for the Boys in Blue is on Wednesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn FC. It is a 317 Night, so fans can purchase $11 tickets online.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck (sold out for this match), Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Prinx Tires USL Cup

Indy Eleven 2:0 Forward Madison FC

Sat. - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Cloudy, 83 degrees

Attendance: 8,586

Prinx Tires USL Cup Records

Indy Eleven: 1-1-1 (+1), 5 pts, #4 in Group 4

Forward Madison FC: 0-3-0 (-5), 0 pts, #7 in Group 4

Scoring Summary

IND - Paco Craig (Bruno Rendón) 48'

IND - Josh O'Brien 54'

Discipline Summary

MAD - Roman Torres (caution) 12'

IND - Aodhan Quinn (caution) 21'

MAD - Jaylen Shannon (caution) 47'

MAD - Coach Matt Glaeser (caution) 49'

MAD - Geni Kanyane (caution) 50'

MAD - Kerfalla Toure (caution) 58'

IND - Josh O'Brien (caution) 68'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Reice Charles-Cook, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Alejandro Mitrano 36'), Makel Rasheed, Paco Craig, Logan Neidlinger, Jack Blake, Cam Lindley (Mohamed Omar 61'), Josh O'Brien, Kian Williams (Tyler Lowden 86'), Edward Kizza (Dylan Sing 61'), Bruno Rendón (Hesron Barry 86').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Eric Dick, Loïc Mesanvi.

Forward Madison FC Line-Up: Tenzig Manske, Geni Kanyane, Kerfalla Toure, Hakim Karamoko, Jaylen Shannon, Hakim Karamoko (Derek Gebhard 45'), Mark Segbers (Eddie Munjoma 62'), Kage Romanshyn (Collin McCamy 69'), Roman Torres (Jackson Castro 62'), Clandel N'goubou (Stephen Annor 45'), Ryan Carmichael.

Forward Madison FC Not Used: JT Harms, Kevin Carmichael.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

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