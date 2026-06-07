FC Tulsa Fall in Stoppage Time against San Antonio FC

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Two second half crosses from San Antonio FC in the second half found the back of the net to snap FC Tulsa's seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions on Saturday night in 2-1 fashion at ONEOK Field in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The Scissortails came out of the gate flying with numerous attacking threats before forward Remi Cabral finished on the counter in the 18th minute to put the hosts up early. Tulsa finished the half with five shots on target, but the lead remained at one after 45 minutes of action.

The visitors responded quickly in the second half as they steered home a header in the 51st minute to level the match. Things got tougher for Tulsa in the 80th minute when defender Ian Carlo Souza Daniel received his second yellow card and brought the Scissortails down to 10 men. This would lead to a match winner in stoppage time in San Antonio as Tulsa now can only hope to advance in the USL Cup by finishing as the best second place team.

Cabral has scored in all three USL Cup matches for FC Tulsa this season as midfielder Jamie Webber also notched his second assist of the group stage. Forward Logan Dorsey also made his club debut in the 60th minute of tonight's match.

Tulsa will hope to shake off this loss as it prepares for three league matches in an eight-day span starting against the Charleston Battery on the road next Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with an FC Tulsa watch party taking place at Main Event Tulsa.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, June 17 as it takes on Monterey Bay FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.

PRINX TIRES USL CUP GROUP STAGE - MATCH SUMMARY

FC Tulsa 1:2 San Antonio FC | ONEOK Field | Saturday, June 6, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

TUL - Remi Cabral 18' (Jamie Webber)

SA - Mikey Maldonado 51' (Emil Cuello)

SA - Luke Haakenson 90'+1' (Dmitri Erofeev)

MISCONDUCT

SA - Nelson Flores (Yellow) 7'

TUL - Alonzo Clarke (Yellow) 28'

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow) 32'

SA - Alex Crognale (Yellow) 32'

TUL - Alonzo Clarke (Yellow) 45'+3'

TUL - Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Yellow) 45'+4'

TUL - Bruno Lapa (Yellow) 58'

SA - Jorge Hernández (Yellow) 79'

TUL - Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Red) 80'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (4-3-3) - Alexander Tambakis; Lamar Batista, Alonzo Clarke, Ian; Grant Robinson, Jeorgio Kocevski (Bruno Lapa 72'), Giordano Colli, Lucas Stauffer-C (Harvey St Clair 89'); Jamie Webber, Remi Cabral (Logan Dorsey 60'), Bailey Sparks (Kalil ElMedkhar 72')

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Zion Siranga, Nelson Pierre

San Antonio FC (4-4-2) - Joseph Batrouni, Daniel Barbir, Mitchell Taintor, Alex Crognale, Nelson Flores (Dmitri Erofeev 86'), Akeem Ward, Emil Cuello (Emmanuel Johnson 90'+2'), Jorge Hernández (Luke Haakenson 86'), Lucio Berrón, Mikey Maldonado, Christian Sorto

Subs Not Used: Richard Sanchez, Alexis Souahy, Curt Calov, Rece Buckmaster

MATCH STATS: TUL | SA

GOALS: 1|2

ASSISTS: 1|2

POSSESSION: 43|57

SHOTS: 11|12

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|4

SAVES: 2|6

FOULS: 15|14

OFFSIDES: 4|0

CORNERS: 2|4







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

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