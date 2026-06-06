Rhode Island FC Hosts USL League One Club Westchester SC Tonight for Third-Annual Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC hosts USL League One club Westchester SC at Centreville Bank Stadium in the group stage of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Westchester SC

WHEN

Saturday, June 6

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

myRITV, CBS Sports Golazo Network

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

GAME PREVIEW

Westchester SC is playing its second season in USL League One, where it sits second-to-last in the table with just two wins in nine games. Westchester enters Saturday's matchup in search of its first-ever USL Cup win after going 0W-4L-0T in last season's group stage and 0W-1L-1T in its first two group stage games of 2026. Westchester is also in search of its first road win across all competitions since June 18, 2025. On the road this season, Westchester has been outscored 11-2, suffering four-straight shutouts at FC Naples (1-0, May 23), Fort Wayne FC (1-0, May 9), Richmond Kickers (1-0, May 1), and Athletic Club Boise (4-0, April 18). It is 0W-13L-3T in its last 16 road games since last June, and will need to snap that streak if it wants to remain in contention for the knockout stage of the 2036 Prinx Tires USL Cups.

After falling victim to its second shutout of 2026 in a 1-0 loss at Indy Eleven last time out, Rhode Island FC will return home to Centreville Bank Stadium, where it has been extremely hard to beat this season. It has lost just once in ten games across all competitions with a 5W-1L-4T record, and has picked up results against four of the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference standings, including a come-from-behind 1-1 tie vs. the league-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies on May 9. In its last home outing, RIFC ran riot over USL Championship club Brooklyn FC, scoring three unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes to secure a 4-1 win. The victory marked the second time in club history where more than one player has scored multiple goals in the same game for RIFC, with JJ Williams and Jojea Kwizera tallied braces, highlighted by Kwizera's long-range curler in the 72nd minute that won the USL Championship Week 12 Team of the Week.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

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