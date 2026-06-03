USL CUP Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Westchester SC: June 6, 2026

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC returns to the Prinx Tires USL Cup group play on Saturday in another interleague matchup where it will host USL League One club Westchester SC at Centreville Bank Stadium for the first time. Both clubs are coming off regulation losses in their second game of the cup - Rhode Island fell 2-1 to Portland Hearts of Pine on May 16, while Westchester lost 3-2 against fellow USL League One club New York Cosmos. Due to their regulation losses, both teams are tied with two points each and sit at the bottom of the Group 5 standings, Rhode Island at sixth and Westchester at fifth. Ahead of Kids Night at Centreville Bank Stadium, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, June 6

Kickoff | 7:30 p.m. ET

Location | Centreville Bank Stadium - Pawtucket, R.I.

Broadcast | myRITV, WPRI 12+

Radio | 790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok)

Game Hashtag | #RIvWES

Last Meeting | April 27, 2025: RI 4-1 WES - Mount Vernon, N.Y.

About the Prinx Tires USL Cup

The 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup is the third edition of the USL's interleague cup competition, a World Cup-style tournament which features all 43 teams across the USL Championship and League One. The 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup will kick off on Saturday, April 25, with teams split into seven regional groups. Six groups will include six teams and one will include seven teams, with each club set to play four group stage games in the opening phase of the tournament, which will conclude on Saturday, July 11. The seven group winners and one wild card will advance to the knockout stage, with the wild card to be awarded to the second-placed team with the most points in group play, followed by the first tiebreaker of most goals scored. The Quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, August 13, followed by the Semifinals on Wednesday, September 9, before the final on the weekend of October 2-4, 2026.

Rhode Island FC will compete in Group 5 of the tournament, joining Hartford Athletic, Brooklyn FC, and USL League One clubs Portland Hearts of Pine, Westchester SC and New York Cosmos.

WESTCHESTER SC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): 13-Andrew Hammersley, 16-Guiliano Santucci, 23-Matias Molina, 99-Luca Marinelli

DEFENDERS (9): 2-Maximus Jennings, 3-Charlie Dickerson, 4-Bobby Pierre, 5-Tim Timchenko, 12-Rashio Tetteh, 21-Aleksei Armas, 22-Stephen Payne, 40-Mo Williams, 66-Noah Powder

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Conor McGlynn, 8-Daniel Bouman, 10-Dean Guezen, 11-Bryan Vasquez, 15-Aidan Borra, 19-Josh Drack, 83-Kyle Evans

FORWARDS (6): 7-Samory Powder, 9-Koen Blommenstijn, 17-Miguel Diaz, 18-Ermin Mackie, 27-Johnathan Jimenez, 77-Daniel Burko

Trouble on the Road

Across all competitions, Westchester SC has not won a game on the road since its 2-1 victory over Forward Madison FC on June 18, 2025. Since that game, it has gone 0W-13L-3T across all competitions when travelling. With two home Prinx Tires USL Cup games under its belt, it will play two-straight away games in the group stage, beginning with RIFC this weekend and concluding with Hartford Athletic on July 11. On the road this season, Westchester has been outscored 11-2 while also being blanked in the last four outings against FC Naples (1-0, May 23), Fort Wayne FC (1-0, May 9), Richmond Kickers (1-0, May 1), and Athletic Club Boise (4-0, April 18). Overall this season, Westchester has had a slow start with a 2W-7L-2T record across all competitions. It has lost its last four games, but will look to pick up its first road win of the season against Rhode Island FC on June 6.

Westchester in the Cup

In the Prinx Tires USL Cup this season, Westchester SC is 0W-1L-1T through its first two games. In its first game against Portland Hearts of Pine on April 25, Westchester earned a 2-2 tie in regulation before winning the extra point in the penalty shootout. After an early goal in the 24th minute from Conor McGlynn and a goal after the break in the 50th minute from Daniel Burko, Westchester held the lead until Portland tied up the game in the 84th minute. Aleksei Armas was the hero for Westchester SC from the penalty spot, scoring the winning kick to secure the 5-4 shootout win.In its second USL Cup game, it fell 3-2 to the New York Cosmos on May 15. Despite coming back from behind to tie up the game 2-2, Westchester dropped to fifth in Group 5, one place above RIFC.

Last Time Out

In the USL League One regular season, Westchester SC last lost 1-0 at FC Naples on May 23, where it was unable to create any momentum or scoring throughout. Westchester attempted only seven shots throughout the game, its lowest total in a USL League One game this season. Westchester has gone 423 minutes without scoring in USL League One games. With the Prinx Tires Cup game against RIFC coming up on June 6, it will be coming into the matchup with a two weeks of rest under its belt.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer, 29-Jacob Castro

DEFENDERS (8): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 25-CJ Williams, 32-Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (7): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 21-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson

FORWARDS (5): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Logan Dorsey, 20-Jamin Gogo Peters

RIFC in the Cup

After a hard-fought scoreless tie at Hartford Athletic on April 25 in its Prinx Tires USL Cup opener, RIFC came away with two points when it prevailed 4-3 in penalty kicks. Amidst a very defense heavy game, goalkeeping from Koke Vegas proved to be crucial at the end of regulation. In its second game of the USL Cup group stage, Rhode Island FC was bested 2-1 at Portland Hearts of Pine on May 16, with its lone goal coming from Logan Dorsey in the 60th minute. With that loss, RIFC remained at two points going into the next two games of group play against Westchester on Saturday and Brooklyn FC on July 11. Although RIFC is currently at the bottom of its rankings in group play, there is only a two point differential between first and sixth place, so a win, along with other results, could catapult it as high as first place with one game left to play.

Bouncing Back

Last time out, RIFC lost 0-1 against Indy Eleven on May 30, failing to score in a game for the first time since the 0-0 penalty-shootout win over Hartford Athletic on April 25. Despite the loss, RIFC outshot Indy 20-7 and had 23 more touches than Indy's in the box, but was not able to capitalize. Across all competitions this season, RIFC has not had two scoreless games back-to-back and it has not lost two games in a row since falling to Louisville City FC (4-2, March 21) and Miami FC (2-1, March 28). RIFC has responded well to losses this season by bouncing back with ties or wins, but it has held an even record across the last five regular-season games with a record of 2W-2L-1T. Rhode Island will look to pick up its first USL Cup win this weekend to keep its knockout stage hopes alive.

For the Record Books

Rhode Island FC is 1W-0L-0T against Westchester SC in its all-time meetings with the first and only win coming in a 4-1 victory on April 27, 2025. This win came on the road at The Stadium at Memorial Field in Westchester, New York, a place where Westchester has had trouble in the last two seasons. Saturday's game will be the first in Pawtucket between these two clubs. RIFC will look to stay undefeated against Westchester this weekend and get back in the win column after last week's 0-1 loss to Indy Eleven.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2026

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