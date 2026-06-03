Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at New Mexico United

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After a 2-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC on May 30, Phoenix Rising's home-field advantage is more evident than ever, especially in USL Championship play in which the club is undefeated at 38th & Washington. This weekend, Rising will leave the comfort of home to face New Mexico United in Albuquerque, in search of a second consecutive win in 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup play. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (PT) on June 6 at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

"We're going to approach it with a mindset of trying to get three points, going for three points again," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "It's a derby game and we're looking forward to the game, but our mindset will never change. We have one focus only... go there, perform for 90 minutes, and make sure we get it done."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising at New Mexico United

WHEN: Saturday, June 6 (6:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

HOW TO WATCH: AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English)

RISING RECOGNITION

Rising continues to receive league-wide recognition following its victory over Sacramento. Forward Ishan Sacko, who has accounted for eight of Rising's 15 goals in league play this season, sits atop the USL Championship scoring chart. Sacko also fired six shots against Sacramento, the most by a Rising player in a league match this season.

His standout performance earned him a place on the USL Championship Team of the Week alongside captain Pape Mar Boye, while head coach Pa-Modou Kah was named Coach of the Week after guiding Rising to another impressive result, continuing to climb in the Western Standings up to third place.

"Pape is Pape," Kah said. "He's a tremendous human being, a tremendous character and a part of this team in terms of what we want to achieve. We know he will leave everything out on the pitch for his teammates and he has grown into a leader."

DOMINANT ATTACK

Rising is coming off of one of its most dominant performances of the season in which it recorded a season-high 23 shots and outshot visiting Sacramento 23-6. The shot total surpassed Rising's previous season high of 14, which it achieved against Sacramento on April 4 and San Antonio on May 9. Additionally, per the USL, the club's 3.77 Expected Goals mark was its highest since recording a 4.39xG mark against New York Red Bulls II on October 1, 2022.

"Pa and the coaches do a great job of giving us a layout and overall view of where we are and where to go," defender Luke Biasi said in a recent media availability. "Step by step, they show us how we're going to get there."

Through eight home matches across all competitions, Rising has outscored opponents 15-5 while holding every opponent to two goals or fewer, establishing one of the toughest home environments in the league. Notably, goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky ranks among the USL Championship's top five goalkeepers in clean sheets this season, highlighting the strength of Rising's defensive unit.

INTO RIVAL TERRITORY

Since the last meeting between the two sides, New Mexico United has improved to 4-4-2 on the season and owns a 3-1-1 record at home. The clubs last met on April 11 at 38th and Washington, where Phoenix Rising earned a convincing 3-0 victory.

In attack, Niall Reid-Stephen leads the club with three goals, while Greg Hurst and Ousman Jabang have each added two. United enters the match coming off a scoreless draw against Hartford Athletic.

"I think it's an important game for us," Boye said." It's a derby game, like we always say. We have been playing well, we are just going to do our thing as a team and we have a really good discipline going into the game, knowing the game plan, and just being happy."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2026

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