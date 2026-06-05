Rising Set World Cup Watch Parties
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
The World Cup is coming to North America this summer, and Phoenix Rising is teaming up with its bar network partners throughout the Valley to throw watch parties for some of the most important matches.
Watch the United States kick off its tournament (June 12) and Mexico continue its campaign to reach " el quinto partido" (June 24) at The Hot Chick in Old Town Scottsdale. Join Rising fans for the tournament final at Backyard Desert Ridge on July 19.
From Rising-related giveaways to food and drink specials, here's what to know as a packed summer of soccer kicks off in the Valley.
Schedule
Friday, June 12: USA vs. Paraguay
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: The Hot Chick
What to Know: The USMNT kicks off its group stage campaign against one of South America's dark horses.
Friday, June 19: USA vs. Australia
When: Noon
Where: Arcadia Tavern
What to Know: The U.S. takes on the Socceroos in a critical group stage matchup that could play a major role in determining its path to the knockout rounds.
Thursday, June 24: Mexico vs. Czechia
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: The Hot Chick
What to Know: El Tri looks to advance past the group stage for the first time since 2018 in its final match of the group stage.
Friday, June 26: USA vs. Turkey
When: 7:00 p.m.
Where: Tombstone Brewing
What to Know: The USMNT looks to advance to the knockout round for a second consecutive tournament when it faces Turkey in its final group stage match.
Sunday, July 19: Tournament Final
When: July 19
Where: Backyard Desert Ridge
What to Know: The most important match in the world, find out which soccer nation will claim the title as "world's best."
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