Phoenix Rising Falls to Louisville City FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising fell to Louisville City FC 2-0 on June 10 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Its first home cross-conference match of 2026, Rising is now 2-2-0 against Eastern Conference opposition this season, with two matches remaining against the opposing conference.

Saturday marked Rising's fourth and final scheduled three-match week of 2026. It closes the busy week on the road against El Paso Locomotive FC, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, June 13 at Southwest University Park.

"Obviously, it's a three-game week," midfielder JP Scearce said. "We have to be smart in our recovery, and this game's over now. We just have to recover and focus on the next game, and El Paso is one of our rivals, so it's always a good game against them."

GOAL-SCORING PLAYS

LOU - Mukwelle Akale (Zach Duncan), 53rd minute: In transition, Zach Duncan raced down the middle and slid the ball into the path of Mukwelle Akale, who used his right foot to put the ball into the back of the net.

¬â¹LOU - Zach Duncan (Chris Donovan), 67th minute: On a throw-in, Chris Donovan slipped Duncan into the box, who used his right foot to put the ball in at the far post.

NOTES

-Saturday marked the third regular season meeting between Rising and Louisville City FC.

-It was the first time one of the sides won in the regular season, with Louisville now 1-0-2.

-Rising has now played two-thirds of its matches against Eastern Conference opposition.

-It is 2-2-0 against the East in 2026, with its remaining cross-conference matches against Hartford Athletic (July 25) and Indy Eleven (August 29).

-Saturday marked the fourth and final scheduled three-match week for Rising.

-Cyrus Kowall made his return to play for the first time since 2025.

Phoenix Rising (4-4-4, 16 pts) vs Louisville City FC (6-5-2, 20 pts)

June 10, 2026 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 0 0 0

Louisville City FC 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

LOU: Akale (Duncan), 53

LOU: Duncan (Donovan), 67

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Biasi (caution), 6

PHX: Moursou (caution), 27

PHX: Boye (caution), 34

PHX: Vukovic (caution), 58

LOU: Dia (caution), 63

PHX: Flores (caution), 84

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Biasi, D Vukovic (Flores, 63), D Boye, D Scearce, D Smith, M G. Rivera (Ramirez, 76), M Moursou (Kowall, 85), M Gómez (Ping, 76), F D. Rivera (Studenhofft, 64), F Sacko

Substitutes Not Used: GK Odunze, D Pelayo, D Gaydon, D Cross

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Sacko, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Sacko, 3); FOULS: 15 (Multiple players, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 1

LOU: GK Faundez, D Adams, D Totsch, D McFadden (Huerman, 89) M Dayes (Wilson, 65), M Duncan (Moguel, 83), M Davila (Serrano, 65), M Dia, M Akale, M Davila (Serrano, 65), F Donovan (Showunmi, 83)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Fauroux, M Morris, F Weinrich

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Duncan, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Donovan, 2); FOULS: 10 (Duncan, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5

Referee: Rodrigo Albuquerque

Assistant Referees: Noah Kenyawani, Benjamin Davis

Fourth Official: Veronica Burr

Attendance: 3,174

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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