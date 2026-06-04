FC Tulsa Unveils 'Route 66 Centennial Kit'

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa unveiled its new alternate jersey dubbed the Route 66 Centennial Kit ahead of the club's celebration of the Mother Road's centennial on Saturday night. The new threads are now on sale to the general public online and will be available for purchase at Saturday's match along with our team shop at the Ascension St. John Sportsplex.

The "Route 66 Centennial Kit" is an ode to America's most famous road as it celebrates its 100th year. Running from Chicago to Los Angeles, the highway has been a beacon of westward migration with Tulsa serving as the "Capital of Route 66", benefitting as a bridge between the Midwest and Southwest. It is the city's connection to the road that has led to its central role in preserving it and showcasing its history and impact for generations to come.

Tulsa has deep roots in Route 66 starting with its creation. Cyrus Avery, often considered the "Father of Route 66", was a Tulsa businessman turned Oklahoma highway commissioner who advocated for the road's completion. Naturally, he ensured that his hometown was a key fixture of its route as roughly 28 miles of the historic Route 66 are contained within city limits today.

This new kit connects FC Tulsa to a defining piece of the city's history. Inspired by the spirit of adventure, exploration and community that has characterized the Mother Road for a century, the jersey serves as a wearable tribute to the people, places and memories that have traveled through Tulsa along Route 66. As the city hosts centennial events throughout 2026, FC Tulsa is proud to join the celebration and honor a legacy that continues to unite generations of Oklahomans and visitors alike.

Several key elements of the kit are derived from the sights of Route 66 and marks of the centennial celebrations.

The full jersey sports a gradient running from blue at the top to black at the bottom symbolizing the transition from the Oklahoma sky to the open roads of America's most famous highway.

The front of the kit features the route itself marked on the map of the United States with Tulsa designated as the capital by the Osage shield.

The centennial logo can also be found on the bottom right corner signifying the road's 100 years of existence.

The inside collar reiterates Tulsa's pride as the "Capital of Route 66" with the highway's logo appearing near the neckline on the back of the kit.

The sleeves showcase actual neon signs that can still be found in Tulsa on Route 66 today and give respect to the bright lights and colors that evoke memories of the Mother Road.

Featured in this campaign are FC Tulsa newcomers Bruno Lapa and Jeorgio Kocevski along with 2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team selection Lamar Batista. The club would like to thank Ray Von Selene for also modeling in the shoot along with Andrew Burch and Lee Mussman for contributing the vehicles used.

The Scissortails will sport these when they take on San Antonio FC in the USL Cup on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.







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