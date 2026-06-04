Roots Return to Prinx Tires USL Cup Play on the Road at Las Vegas Lights FC
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
After a tough stretch of games for Oakland, having lost three straight in all competitions, Roots will look to regain their footing this Saturday, June 6th at 7:30 PM PT as the club heads to Las Vegas for a Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage fixture versus Lights FC.
The matchup potentially provides the ideal scenario for Oakland to get back in the win column with Las Vegas being the only team in the Group 1 table sitting below Roots and having been on the losing end of Roots largest victory so far in 2026, a 4-2 drubbing at the Oakland Coliseum that saw Peter Wilson score a historic hat trick in April.
While making it out of the USL Cup group stage will require a lot of outside help for Oakland, this could work in Roots' favor as the match can become a space for head coach Ryan Martin to explore his options.
One area Oakland will look to improve is their defense. Having conceded a goal in 12 straight matches, their clean sheet drought is now tied for their second-longest in club history.
But despite this, Oakland's offense is still near the top of the league. Roots' 18 goals in league play have them sitting tied for fourth place in scoring, and with Lights conceding the fifth-most goals in the USL Championship, the matchup is one that Oakland should be able to capitalize on.
Following their cup match in Vegas, Roots will return to league play, coming home to host Miami FC at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, June 13th at 7 PM PT.
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