Bruno Rendon USL-C "Team of the Month" Finalist

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven forward Bruno Rendon is one of four finalists for the USL Championship "Player of the Month" for May after leading the Boys in Blue to four consecutive victories by scoring goals in each of the four matches. Indy Eleven has used its three-game USL-C winning streak to move into second place in the Eastern Conference table with 18 points at the 1/3-mark of the campaign.

The fan vote for this award is live on the USL-C website, with voting closing at midnight Sunday and the winner posted on Thu., June 11 at 2:30 p.m.

The 26-year-old Rendon recorded four goals across all competitions in May, averaging a goal every 111.5 minutes, recording 13 shots and eight chances created while posting a shot conversion rate of 44.4 percent.

The 6'2 Rendon has a team-high eight goals in 13 games in all competitions in 2026, including six in league play (tied for fourth). The Matanzas, Cuba, native is tied for seventh in the league in shots on target (12) and 11th in aerial duels won (35). He has more shots on target this season than he did in all of 2025.

The second-year Boys in Blue player leads the team in goals (6), shots (18), shots on target (12), and duels won (62) in 2026. He has earned USL-C "Team of the Week" honors twice this year and four times since joining Indy Eleven. Rendon has had two of his goals this season nominated for the "Goal of the Week" and one for the USL Cup "Goal of the Round".

Rendon leads all players in the three-year history of the Prinx Tires USL Cup with 11 goals--four more than any other player.

Rendon joined Indy Eleven after earning USL League One "Defender of the Year" in 2024 for Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC under Coach Eamon Zayed, the Boys in Blue franchise scoring leader prior to current midfielder Jack Blake surpassing him on April 11. Rendon helped Northern Colorado to its best-ever season and the inaugural USL Cup championship, scoring nine goals in eight Cup matches.

Saturday is Racing Indy Night at Carroll Stadium when the Boys in Blue host USL League One side Forward Madison FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup action at 7 p.m. Tickets start at just $7 online and fans can add an Indy Eleven Racing Milk Bottle at checkout for $4.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at only $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2026

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