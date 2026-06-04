Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Portland Hearts of Pine: Sunday, 3 PM
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn FC Men return home to Maimonides Park for a Prinx Tires USL Cup Match against Portland Hearts of Pine on June 7th at 3 PM EST.
Last weekend, Brooklyn drew 2-2 with fellow expansion side Sporting JAX in a match that ended early due to rain and lightning in the area. Brooklyn's last USL Cup match on May 16th was a 2-0 loss to Hartford Athletic. Brooklyn FC currently sits in third place in their cup group, just one point behind leaders Portland and Hartford.
In their previous USL Cup match, Portland upset Championship side Rhode Island FC at their home stadium in Maine. Back in USL League One, Portland is 9th place in the table after a 3-2 away loss to Corpus Christi FC on Wednesday, where they conceded twice in stoppage time at the end of the game.
A player to keep an eye on for Portland is Ollie Wright, their top scorer in League One with 4 goals, he also leads the team with 5 assists.
In the draw with Sporting JAX, Stefan Stojanovic scored his third goal of the USL Championship season and will be hoping to continue his good form. JC Obregon was also a big part of the attack last week, and although he was not on the scoresheet, he had four shots on target and forced saves from the Jacksonville keeper.
After this match, Brooklyn will head back on the road for two more USL Championship matches at Louisville City on June 13th and Indy Eleven on June 17th. Brooklyn will be celebrating Pride Night this Sunday. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.
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