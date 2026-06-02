Brooklyn FC Adds Danny Cameron to Men's Technical Staff as Assistant Analyst

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men today announced the addition of Danny Cameron to the club's technical staff as Assistant Analyst.

Cameron joins the full staff with experience across first-team and academy environments at North Carolina Football Club, where he has worked as a Video Analyst and Assistant Coach supporting opponent scouting, tactical analysis, and player performance review. He has also contributed in coaching roles across youth and development pathways while supporting match preparation and video breakdown at the professional level.

In addition to his work with North Carolina FC, Cameron has provided commentary for ESPN coverage of ACC men's soccer, bringing further match insight and analytical perspective to his coaching profile.

A former student-athlete at Shaw University, Cameron holds a bachelor's degree in Parks and Recreation Management.

Brooklyn FC Men return home on June 7 for Pride Night at Maimonides Park against Portland Hearts of Pine in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage Round 3, with kick-off set for 3:00 pm ET. Tickets are available via SeatGeek.







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