Republic FC Unveils Plans to Celebrate the World's Game this Summer

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







The FIFA World Cup is coming to North America this summer, and Sacramento Republic FC is making sure the region has a front-row seat. From a free Downtown kick-off party to a two-day street festival in the heart of the city, the Indomitable Club is going all-in to celebrate the world's biggest sporting event - right here in the Capital City.

To help fans find the action all tournament long, Republic FC is launching the Sac Soccer Guide - a regularly updated hub for World Cup watch parties and soccer events happening across the greater Sacramento region. Whether you're looking for a neighborhood bar showing the early match or a packed outdoor viewing party, the Sac Soccer Guide will have you covered. The guide will be updated weekly throughout the tournament, and restaurants, bars, and venues interested in being featured can add their events by visiting SacSoccerGuide.com.

The fun starts Wednesday, June 11, when Republic FC heads to Garden at the Line for a World Cup Kickoff Party. The Indomitable Club is bringing the fun with games, giveaways, photo opportunities and more. Attendees can celebrate with drink specials, pickup soccer, and massive TVs to show all the action.

The marquee event of the summer arrives on June 24 and 25, when Republic FC takes over Downtown Plaza Park at 910 I Street for back-to-back Soccer Block Party events presented by Bank of America.

On June 24, fans can gather to watch Mexico play its final group match; on June 25, the spotlight shifts to the United States as USMNT takes the pitch for its own Group Stage finale. Each night will offer a unique experience with a variety of family-friendly activities, food trucks, live music, and special appearances from Republic FC players and coaches. The all-ages block parties are free, but require a ticket for entry.

Of course, there's plenty of Republic FC soccer to go along with all the World Cup action. On Saturday, June 20, the club's beloved annual Brewfest returns to Heart Health Park, giving fans a chance to catch World Cup matches at the stadium before Republic FC takes on New Mexico United later in the evening.

Then, on Wednesday, July 8 - the first scheduled off-day in the World Cup schedule - Republic FC steps in to keep the soccer going, hosting one of just two matches taking place in American Soccer that night. If there were ever a day to be at Heart Health Park, that's it.

And for fans lucky enough to be attending World Cup matches in person, Republic FC wants to see Sacramento on the world's stage. Fans are encouraged to rep the Indomitable Club in their gear, scarves, kits, or custom signs and share their photos on social media using #WCwithSRFC. Lucky fans who put Sacramento front and center may receive exclusive prizes, including a team-signed FIFA soccer ball.

For a full list of World Cup events and to add your venue to the Sac Soccer Guide, visit SacSoccerGuide.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026

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