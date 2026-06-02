Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Earlier today, the USL Championship nominated Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello for Week 13 Save of the Week. The fan vote is open now through Thursday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m. PT at USLChampionship.com.

Vitiello built on his already-stellar performance with one final stop in the 81st minute in Saturday's match against Phoenix Rising. A backheel pass from Rising's Ihsan Sacko set up Damian Rivera for a curling shot from the top of the box. Vitiello went all out to stretch to his left and managed to stay in the air long enough to punch the ball away. The two-time Golden Glove winner finished the night with seven saves, earning him Team of the Week honors.

After three consecutive road games, Republic FC returns home this Saturday to host Monterey Bay FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Through the first two rounds of Group Play, The Quails are the only team in Group 1 to post two wins and two clean sheets, putting them on the brink of securing their spot in the knockout stage for the second straight year. Saturday's kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026

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