Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Earlier today, the USL Championship nominated Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello for Week 13 Save of the Week. The fan vote is open now through Thursday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m. PT at USLChampionship.com.
Vitiello built on his already-stellar performance with one final stop in the 81st minute in Saturday's match against Phoenix Rising. A backheel pass from Rising's Ihsan Sacko set up Damian Rivera for a curling shot from the top of the box. Vitiello went all out to stretch to his left and managed to stay in the air long enough to punch the ball away. The two-time Golden Glove winner finished the night with seven saves, earning him Team of the Week honors.
After three consecutive road games, Republic FC returns home this Saturday to host Monterey Bay FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Through the first two rounds of Group Play, The Quails are the only team in Group 1 to post two wins and two clean sheets, putting them on the brink of securing their spot in the knockout stage for the second straight year. Saturday's kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026
- Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Three Phoenix Rising Representatives Named to USL TOTW 13 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Eric Dick Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Schneider Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 13 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
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- Ordóñez Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 13 - Loudoun United FC
- San Antonio FC Forward Christian Sorto Named USL Championship Player of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Sensational Performance Earns Danny Vitiello Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
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