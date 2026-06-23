Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Earlier today, the USL Championship nominated Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello for Week 16 Save of the Week. The fan vote is open now through Thursday, June 25 at 9:00 p.m. PT at USLChampionship.com.

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With the match level in the 66th minute in Saturday's contest, New Mexico United drove the ball forward and placed a cross for a dangerous one-touch shot from Chris Gloster. Republic FC's Lee Desmond made an initial goal-line save that deflected to NM's Greg Hurst. Hurst fired off a shot from point-blank range, but Vitiello skillfully made a quick reaction save to push the ball over the crossbar.

This is Danny's fourth Save of the Week nomination of the year. He has also earned three Team of the Week selections and last week set a new league record for regular season clean sheets for a single club (48).

Republic FC returns to action on July 4 for an Independence Day clash at FC Tulsa. Kickoff from ONEOK Field is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the contest will be broadcast live on FOX40+, FOX40.com and ESPN+. The Indomitable Club returns to Heart Health Park on July 8 for a midweek matchup with Rhode Island FC on Salute to Service Night. Tickets remain available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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