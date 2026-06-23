Pair of Scissortails Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 16

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa midfielder Jamie Webber and defender Lamar Batista earned selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week after their standout performances against Monterey Bay FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last week.

The pair connected on Tulsa's second goal last Wednesday as Webber's free kick found the head of Batista to seal the victory. This was Webber's third consecutive match with an assist across all competitions and Batista's first goal of the regular season.

These two finished with the most touches on the ball for the Scissortails across last week's two matches while performing on both sides of the ball. Webber completed 59 of 69 passes on the week along with 11 combined tackles while Batista summed 13 clearances and 11 duels won.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 16

GK - Nico Campuzano, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Omari Glasgow, Monterey Bay FC

D - Garrison Tubbs, Orange County SC

M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa

M - Wan Kuzain, Sporting Club Jacksonville

M - Stephen Kelly, Orange County SC

M - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Miguel Berry, Charleston Battery

Coach - Ryan Martin, Oakland Roots SC

Bench - Kris Shakes (NM), Lamar Batista (TUL), Sebastian Tregarthen (BHM), Ousman Jabang (NM), Ihsan Sacko (PHX), Lyam MacKinnon (OC), Russell Cicerone (TBR)

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 4 as it takes on Sacramento Republic FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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