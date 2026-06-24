Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Orange County SC

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA vs OC

- Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

- Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET

- Venue: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium (Miami, Florida)

- Forecast: 85 degrees and cloudy at kickoff

- How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC returns home Wednesday night after earning a valuable point on the road against Oakland Roots SC in its most recent league match.

Behind a disciplined defensive performance and several key saves from Felipe Rodriguez, Miami secured a 0-0 draw against an Oakland side currently sitting third in the Western Conference standings. The visitors also created several dangerous attacking opportunities throughout the match, including a first-half effort off the post, while continuing to show improvement on both sides of the ball.

Back at Pitbull Stadium for Father's Night, Miami will look to build on that performance and turn a strong road result into three points at home as the club continues its push through the USL Championship season.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Orange County SC

Orange County SC enters the match following a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on June 20.

Currently holding a 6-2-5 record, Orange County has established itself as one of the stronger teams in the Western Conference. The club has shown consistent attacking quality throughout the season and arrives in Miami carrying positive momentum after recent league success.

Wednesday's matchup presents another important test for Miami against a team that has continued to compete near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Head-to-Head

Wednesday's contest marks the first meeting between Miami FC and Orange County SC this season and the first matchup between the clubs since 2024.

As one of the few interconference matchups on the schedule, both sides will look to make the most of an opportunity to measure themselves against unfamiliar opposition.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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