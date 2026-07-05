Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA vs BHM

- Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

- Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET

- Venue: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium (Miami, Florida)

- Forecast: 86 degrees with a chance of rain at kickoff

- How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC returns to action Sunday night as it hosts Birmingham Legion FC in an Eastern Conference matchup at Pitbull Stadium.

Miami enters the match looking to bounce back after a 4-2 defeat to Orange County SC on Father's Night. Despite the result, the hosts continued fighting until the final whistle, with Mathieu Ndongo's late header bringing Miami within one goal before Orange County added an insurance goal in stoppage time.

Back at Pitbull Stadium, Miami will look to build on the positive attacking moments from its previous outing and turn a strong performance into three points in front of the home supporters.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham Legion FC visits Miami for the second meeting between the clubs this season after the sides played to a scoreless draw on May 7 at Protective Stadium.

Sunday's rematch presents another important Eastern Conference contest as both teams look to build momentum heading into the second half of the regular season. Birmingham will be looking to improve on the result from the first meeting, while Miami aims to take advantage of playing in front of its home crowd.

Head-to-Head

The clubs first met earlier this season on May 7, battling to a 0-0 draw in Birmingham.

Sunday's matchup marks the second and final regular-season meeting between the two sides, with Miami looking to earn its first victory over Birmingham this season.







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