Miami FC Settles for Point After Birmingham Levels Late at Pitbull Stadium

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - Miami FC was forced to settle for a point Sunday night after Birmingham Legion FC scored a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Pitbull Stadium.

The hosts came out with energy from the opening whistle and quickly established control of the match, creating several dangerous opportunities in the attacking third. Joel Soñora, Rodrigo da Costa and Jürgen Locadia all tested the Birmingham defense early as Miami dictated the tempo and looked dangerous in possession.

Riyon Tori played a key role in the midfield throughout the opening half, helping Miami maintain possession, transition quickly into attack and control long stretches of play as the hosts continued applying pressure.

The breakthrough came in the 40th minute when Arney Rocha found space inside the penalty area and calmly finished to give Miami a deserved 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Miami carried that momentum into the second half and continued searching for a second goal. Gerald Díaz forced a save with a header, while Rodrigo da Costa, Joel Soñora and Locadia each created dangerous opportunities as the hosts looked to extend their advantage.

Despite controlling much of the match and creating several quality chances, Miami was unable to capitalize on its opportunities, allowing Birmingham to remain within striking distance.

The visitors found their equalizer in the 78th minute when Peter-Lee Vassell curled a free kick into the top corner to level the match at 1-1.

Miami responded immediately by pushing numbers forward in search of a winner. Diego Mello and Tommy Musto provided fresh energy off the bench, while Locadia and Mello each had late opportunities as the hosts continued pressing until the final whistle.

Despite the late setback, Miami delivered another encouraging performance, controlling possession for long stretches and creating enough opportunities to earn all three points. The result marked the second draw between the clubs this season after they also played to a scoreless draw in Birmingham earlier in the campaign.

Miami FC will now turn its attention to USL Cup play before returning home to Pitbull Stadium on July 15 to host Indy Eleven in USL Championship action. Tickets for Miami FC's next home match are available now at MiamiFC.com or by calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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