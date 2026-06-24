Eloy Room's 15-Save Performance Makes World Cup History

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami FC goalkeeper earns FIFA Man of the Match honors as Curaçao secures its first-ever World Cup point

Miami FC goalkeeper Eloy Room delivered one of the most memorable performances of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday night, recording 15 saves and earning FIFA Man of the Match honors in Curaçao's historic 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

The result secured the first World Cup point in Curaçao's history and kept the nation alive heading into its final group stage match against Côte d'Ivoire on June 25.

Room's performance also secured a place in the World Cup record books.

His 15 saves are the most recorded in a 90-minute FIFA World Cup match since official records began, trailing only former United States goalkeeper Tim Howard's famous 16-save performance against Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, a match that extended into extra time.

For a player who has represented Curaçao for more than a decade, the moment marked another milestone in an international career that has helped transform the nation's soccer history.

After helping Curaçao qualify for its first-ever FIFA World Cup, Room stepped onto the sport's biggest stage this summer alongside Miami FC teammate Jürgen Locadia. In the nation's second match of the tournament, he delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come.

Time and again, Room denied Ecuador's attack, preserving a result that sparked celebrations among Curaçao supporters and created one of the tournament's most remarkable stories.

His performance quickly earned recognition across the global soccer community and FIFA's official Man of the Match award.

While records are made to be broken, Room's performance now holds a permanent place in World Cup history.

As Curaçao prepares for its final group stage match, everyone at Miami FC is proud to see Eloy representing both his country and our Club on the world's biggest stage.

Congratulations, Eloy.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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