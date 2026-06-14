Miami FC Earns Valuable Road Point in Scoreless Draw at Oakland

Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Oakland, CA - Miami FC returned to league action Saturday night and earned a valuable point on the road, battling Oakland Roots SC to a 0-0 draw at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum.

After nearly two weeks between league matches, Miami delivered a disciplined performance against a strong Oakland side currently sitting third in the Western Conference standings. The visitors created several dangerous attacking opportunities throughout the evening while goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez produced a number of key saves to preserve the clean sheet.

The match opened with both teams looking to establish an early rhythm, but it was Miami that gradually began creating some of the more dangerous opportunities. Mame Diallo tested Oakland goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh from distance midway through the first half, while Rodrigo da Costa continued to create chances in the attacking third.

Felipe Rodriguez was called into action on multiple occasions during the opening forty-five minutes and came up with several important saves to keep the match level. His first key stop came in the 19th minute before adding another impressive save later in the half as Oakland looked to capitalize on set-piece opportunities.

Miami nearly found the breakthrough just before halftime. Following a dangerous delivery from Tommy Musto, Tulu connected from close range and struck the post, leaving the visitors inches away from taking the lead heading into the break.

The second half continued at a high tempo as both sides pushed for an opening goal. Joel Soñora created an early chance after the restart, while Miami remained dangerous through quick transitions and set pieces.

The defining moment of the match came in the 67th minute when Rodriguez produced a tremendous one-on-one save to deny Danny Trejo and preserve the clean sheet. The stop kept the match scoreless and gave Miami renewed energy heading into the final stages.

Miami continued searching for a winner late in the match. Mathieu Ndongo forced a save from McIntosh in the 84th minute, while Gerald Díaz and Bachir Ndiaye each had opportunities as the visitors pushed for all three points.

Despite neither side finding a breakthrough, Miami's defensive organization, attacking chances, and strong goalkeeping performance earned a deserved point on the road against a club currently sitting third in the Western Conference standings.

Miami FC will now return home on June 24 for Father's Night as the club hosts Orange County SC at Pitbull Stadium. Tickets are available now at MiamiFC.com or by calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2026

Miami FC Earns Valuable Road Point in Scoreless Draw at Oakland - Miami FC

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