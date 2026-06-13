Match Preview: Miami FC at Oakland Roots SC

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA @ OAK

- Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

- Kickoff: 10:00 P.M. ET

- Venue: Oakland Alameda County Coliseum (Oakland, CA)

- Forecast: 67 degrees and sunny at kickoff

- How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC returns to action Saturday night as it travels west to face Oakland Roots SC in an interconference matchup as USL Championship play continues.

Miami enters the contest looking to bounce back after a difficult road result against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in its last league outing on May 30. After nearly two weeks between matches, the club will look to return refreshed and build momentum heading into an important stretch of the season.

Despite the setback in Pittsburgh, Miami has shown the ability to compete against some of the league's top teams this year, highlighted by its dramatic 4-3 victory over Louisville City FC in its most recent home match. Saturday presents another opportunity for the Aqua and Orange to earn valuable points away from home as they continue their push up the Eastern Conference standings.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Oakland Roots SC

Oakland Roots SC enters Saturday's matchup following a 2-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on June 6.

Currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings, Oakland has put together a strong campaign and has been particularly effective at home. The Roots will look to continue that form this weekend as they host Miami in one of the few interconference matchups of the season.

Saturday's contest presents another challenging road test for Miami against a club that has consistently been among the Western Conference playoff contenders.

Head-to-Head

Miami FC and Oakland Roots SC last met during the 2024 season, with Oakland earning a 2-1 victory.

Saturday's matchup marks the first meeting between the clubs since then and another rare interconference contest as Miami looks to earn a result on the road against one of the Western Conference's top sides.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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