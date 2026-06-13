Good Vibrations - New Mexico Looks to Keep Going against Orange County

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque - New Mexico United is coming off a massive win against rival Phoenix Rising 4-0 last Saturday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Black and Yellow are looking to keep the momentum going into Saturday against an Orange County SC side who sits second in the Western Conference standings at the moment. This will be Orange County SC's first visit to the Land of Enchantment since Dayonn Harris' late goal that sent New Mexico United to the Western Conference Final and Orange County to the offseason.

Scorin' U.S.A

United set a season high in goals scored on Saturday across all competitions. The 4-0 win was the second largest win against Rising after they beat them 7-0 in 2022. All four goals were scored by four different players in the effort. Key to this was Niall Reid-Stephen and Cristian Nava. Reid-Stephen leads United in goals scored this season including a game winning goal against Orange County SC in April. Nava has returned to his preinjury form and has been a big force off the bench for Dennis Sanchez's side. His hustle to track down balls and not giving up on plays adds a boost to the United offense deep in the second half.

Wipeout

Nico Benalcazar has been a force on the backline for Orange County SC. Benalcazar not only is towards the top in almost all defensive stats for Orange County but he is also second on the team in goals scored. Expect Benalcazar to stand strong on the backline but also push forward looking to bag another goal.

Where to Watch

In Person: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: 101.7 The Team

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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