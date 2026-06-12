The Arc Connecticut and Hartford Athletic Partner for "Arc Night" to Celebrate Inclusion and Community

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic and The Arc Connecticut (The Arc CT) are proud to partner together to host Arc Night on Saturday, June 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Health Stadium, bringing together self-advocates, families, supporters, chapter leaders, and staff from across Connecticut to celebrate inclusion, community, and the achievements of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Arc Night will serve as a special evening of recognition and celebration of the perspectives, achievements, and contributions that individuals with disabilities bring to our communities. Members and supporters of local Arc chapters from across the state will gather to enjoy an exciting Hartford Athletic match while being honored for their contributions to building a more inclusive Connecticut. The Arc CT is the state's leading advocacy organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Through advocacy, public policy initiatives, education, and support, The Arc CT works to ensure that people with disabilities have access to the opportunities, services, and supports needed to live full and meaningful lives in their communities.

"We are very excited to partner with The Arc Connecticut as they are at the heart of the disabled community. They place a strong emphasis on community engagement, which aligns closely with what Hartford Athletic has always strived to achieve," said Jordan Thompson, Team Ambassador for Hartford Athletic. "Through this partnership, we look forward to strengthening our connection with the disabled community while building meaningful relationships with organizations like The Arc. We share a core commitment to inclusion and together we want to make Hartford Athletic a place where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and included."

Hartford Athletic is committed to strengthening community connections and creating opportunities for fans of all abilities to enjoy the sport. Through community partnerships and outreach efforts, the club continues to champion diversity, accessibility, and inclusion throughout the region.

"Arc Night is an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding individuals, families, advocates, and professionals who work every day to advance inclusion and opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Danielle Middlebrooks, Director of Advocacy & Public Policy for The Arc CT. "We are excited to work with Jordan and partner with the Hartford Athletic to recognize our community and demonstrate the power of belonging both on and off the field."

A dedicated seating section will be reserved for Arc chapter members, staff, and supporters, creating a unified presence in the stadium and showcasing the strength of the community across the state. In addition, representatives from Arc chapters and the IDD community will receive special recognition on the field during the evening's festivities. June 20's celebration and recognition is open to Arc members, families, supporters, community partners, and Hartford Athletic fans who wish to join in celebrating inclusion and community spirit. We encourage you to use the link below to secure your tickets.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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