MATCH Preview: Locomotive Welcome Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday for Para Todos Night

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC is back at Southwest University Park on Saturday, June 13, to host Phoenix Rising FC for Para Todos night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM MT and can be watched live on ESPN+. Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications. BY THE NUMBERS (USL Championship) Record: 4-4-3 Goals: 22 scored, 21 conceded (+1 GD) Shots: 99 total, 51 on target (51.5%) Clean Sheets: 2 Fouls: 148 drawn, 150 committed Discipline: 27 yellow cards, 5 red cards

LAST TIME OUT USL Championship Regular Season Locomotive earned a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC on Wednesday night in a match that was delayed twice due to weather. Amando Moreno opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a bicycle kick from inside the 18-yard box. Abdoulaye Diop brought Detroit level just five minutes into the second half. Both sides saw chances in the remaining minutes of the contest but weren't able to find the back of the net for a second time, ultimately splitting the points.

LAST TIME OUT VS Phoenix Rising FC El Paso last hosted Phoenix on November 1 last season in the first round of the playoffs. Locomotive fell 1-0 after Phoenix converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute. El Paso was also reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Frank Daroma was shown a straight red.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS Phoenix Rising FC El Paso Locomotive FC holds an all-time record of 2-6-6 against Phoenix Rising FC. The last time Locomotive won was on August 27, 2022, by a score of 3-1. A 4-4 tie on March 15, 2025, is the highest scoring contest in the history of this matchup. Amando Moreno scored two goals for El Paso, on the way to a 4-1 lead, but Phoenix would score three unanswered to equalize in the final 20 minutes.

ATTACKING PRESSURE El Paso Locomotive FC enters Saturday's match with the top attack in the USL Championship, scoring 22 goals through 11 games to lead the league. El Paso also holds the top spot when it comes to shot conversion rate, finding the back of the net on 22 percent of their shots on target.

GOLDEN BOOT RACE Rubio Rubín enters the weekend tied atop the USL Championship Golden Boot race with eight goals in 11 regular-season appearances. Rubín has found the back of the net against Colorado Springs (2), Monterey Bay, Las Vegas, San Antonio, New Mexico, Oakland, and Lexington this season.

BACK TO SCORING Amando Moreno scored his fifth goal of the season on Wednesday against Detroit City FC, his first since April 4 when he netted a brace against Las Vegas Lights FC. Moreno opened the campaign in strong form, scoring four goals in his first six matches.

STEADY HANDS Sebastian Mora-Mora made five saves against Detroit City FC on Wednesday, raising his regular-season total to 25. The performance marked his fourth match this season with five or more saves.

WORLD CUP Carl Sainté made league history after earning a spot on Haiti's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, becoming one of four players from an active USL roster to receive a World Cup call-up. Haiti will compete in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, with matches against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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