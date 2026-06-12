Rhode Island FC Travels to Loudoun United FC Tomorrow

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After a two-game stint in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, Loudoun United FC will return to regular-season action on Saturday for the first time since May. Its last league outing saw it suffer its heaviest defeat of the season, losing 4-1 at Monterey Bay FC on May 30. Loudoun is 1W-3L-6T in the league this season, and winless (0W-1L-5T) at home, with its lone win in the regular season coming in a 1-0 win over expansion club Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park on May 9. Despite being winless at Segra Field, Loudoun United is unbeaten in five regular-season games dating back to its home opener on March 14, playing to five-straight ties in front of its home fans, including a scoreless battle with Detroit City FC in its last regular-season home game on May 23. Outside of the regular season, Loudoun's only other home win in 2026 took place in the Prinx Tires USL Cup just one week ago on June 6, when it scored two late goals to shut out USL League One side Richmond Kickers 2-0.

In last weekend's 3-0 shutout win vs. USL League One side Westchester SC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, three different players found the back of the net in a comprehensive attacking performance. Clay Holstad and JJ Williams got the party started just before halftime, netting a pair of goals three minutes apart to put the hosts in the driver's seat at the break. A second-half Leo Afonso goal put the game to bed, and a lockdown performance from Koke Vegas and the Ocean State club's defensive line led the club to its sixth clean sheet of the season across all competitions. The win highlighted a positive attacking trend for the Ocean State club: in the regular season, the club ranks fourth in the league with 165 shots, has faced a league-low 95 shots, and is the only team to face fewer than 100 shots through ten games. Williams, who is RIFC's all-time leading scorer with 27 career RIFC goals and leads the way this season with eight goals across all competitions, leads the USL Championship with 37 shots, while Afonso ranks second with 34.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Segra Field to face Loudoun United FC in Week 15 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Loudoun United FC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, June 13

6 p.m. ET

WHERE

Segra Field

42095 Loudoun United Drive

Leesburg, VA 20175

BROADCAST

NESN+, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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