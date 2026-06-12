Loudoun United FC Brings Local Style to Life with the Homegrown Collection

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce the launch of the Homegrown Collection, a new seven-piece merchandise drop designed to bring the club's identity into everyday life across Loudoun County.

Created as a lifestyle collection, Homegrown was designed for fans to wear well beyond match day. The pieces bring a more refined streetwear feel to Loudoun United apparel

For Gaelle Guyon, Loudoun United FC Manager of E-Commerce & Merchandise and the designer behind the Homegrown Collection, the idea started with one simple question: what would Loudoun United Gear look like if it was made for the rest of the week, not just the 90 minutes at Segra Field?

"The inspiration came from wanting to create an apparel line built for the lifestyle of a Loudoun local outside the stadium," Guyon said. "We wanted pieces made to be worn every single day, all around Loudoun County. The goal was to design high-quality streetwear that looks just as natural styled out at a local vineyard or on the street as it does in the supporters' section on a match night."

The name Homegrown speaks directly to the collection's roots. While the apparel was created by Loudoun United FC, the design focus is placed on the county itself. Instead of relying only on traditional club marks, the collection features large "LOUDOUN" chest wordmarks and everyday pieces that feel connected to the people and places that make up the community.

The Homegrown Collection marks a step forward in the club's merchandise approach. Loudoun United partnered with Sport Design Sweden on the drop, with an emphasis on heavier fabrics, custom tailoring, and detail work fans can see and feel.

"The production quality is on a completely different level," Guyon said. "We completely moved away from flat screenprints and focused on tactile, high-end execution, from high-density chest embroideries to custom sublimated patterns and heavy fabric appliqués with satin-stitch borders. You can feel the worth and the weight of these pieces the second you pick them up."

Shop the Homegrown Collection now at https://shop.loudoununitedfc.com/collections/the-homegrown-collection.







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