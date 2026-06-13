Preview: Battery Host Reigning Western Conference Champs Tulsa on Saturday

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery return home to host FC Tulsa on Sat., June 13, in Week 15 of the USL Championship regular season. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the match will stream on ESPN+ and air locally on Palmetto Sports Network.

HC PIRMANN, ALLAN ON CHSvTUL

CHSvTUL MATCH NOTES

Charleston and Tulsa clash for the only time during the regular season as both sides compete in opposite conferences, and it's their first meeting since 2024.

The Battery (5W-4L-1D, 16pts) return home following a midweek 2-2 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium. Charleston were down 1-0 at the break but rallied with goals from Maalique Foster and Colton Swan in the second half to take a 1-2 lead. However, a late goal by the hosts forced the points to be shared.

Tulsa (4W-2L-4D, 16pts) arrive in the Lowcountry following a 1-2 home loss to San Antonio FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup last Saturday. The Scissortails, however, are on a five-game unbeaten run in league play, which has included three wins and two draws. Their last Championship contest was a scoreless draw against Las Vegas Lights FC.

Looking at their respective tables, Charleston are fifth in the Eastern Conference and Tulsa are third in the Western Conference.

Storylines of the Match

East vs. West - The Battery will have their second battle against the Championship's Western Conference, and will do so against the conference's reigning title-holders. Tulsa topped the Western Conference in the regular season and lifted the trophy in the playoffs, before ultimately falling to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on penalties in the final. It's Charleston's second interconference match of the year after having lost to New Mexico United in the first one on May 23.

All-Time Series - Charleston and Tulsa have limited history, but the Black and Yellow lead the all-time series with a 4W-1L-0D record against the Oklahoma outfit, including a pair of wins in both matches at Patriots Point. The last meeting ended in a 1-4 Battery win at ONEOK Field in 2024.

Tough Opposition - The Battery will have another tough task at hand when they go up against the Tulsa defense. Tulsa currently have the second-fewest goals conceded per game average at 0.9, and goalkeeper Alex Tambakis' three shutouts are just two off the pace for the most in the Championship. Charleston, meanwhile, average the ninth-most goals scored per match in the league at 1.5.

Ones to Watch - Players to keep an eye on this week are Charleston's Maalique Foster and Tulsa's Jeorgio Kocevski. Foster scored his third goal of the year across all competitions on Wednesday and currently leads the Battery in Opta xG (Expected Goals) with 4.88 in the regular season and Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kocevski has the highest average FotMob rating on Tulsa at 7.24 and has one goal and two assists in league play.

Closing Out the Homestand - The Battery will look to wrap up their homestand strong after three consecutive weekends at Patriots Point. Charleston are currently undefeated at home through seven games across all competitions (5W-2D-0L) and will be aiming to maintain that form against Tulsa.

Swan Wins Player of the Month - The Battery's Colton Swan was crowned as the Championship Player of the Month for May after his sensational showing in the league and USL Cup. Swan notched four goals and one assist in May to claim the award, and became the youngest player in league history to do so at 19 years old.

Swan Returns from USYNT - Additionally, Swan made his return from international duty this week. Just one day after featuring for the United States U-19 national team against Japan, Swan was back in the squad for Charleston's match against Tampa Bay, scoring off the bench when his deflection off Miguel Berry's shot ended up in the net.

Cabrera Closing in on 100 - Wilmer Cabrera is on milestone watch as he enters this weekend. The Colombian currently has 99 appearances in the USL Championship regular season to his name, meaning his next league match will put him at the century mark.

Post-Match Fireworks - Fans are encouraged to stick around after the final whistle and to enjoy the fireworks show after the match from the field (weather permitting). The show will take place approximately 10 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. FC Tulsa

Saturday, June 13 - 7:30 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will also stream on ESPN+ domestically and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally. The match will also air on local television on Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network, channel WCSC 5.3 (SD) and WZCH-TV 35.3 (HD) in Charleston. Check with your TV provider for the exact channel number.

A limited amount of tickets for Saturday are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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