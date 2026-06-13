MATCH Preview: FC Tulsa Travels East for Top Five Showdown

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa heads to the east coast to square off with the Charleston Battery in an important interleague clash on Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field.

CHARLESTON BATTERY VS FC TULSA

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2026 @ 6:30 P.M. CT - PATRIOTS POINT - MT. PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA

Watch: ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage

FC Tulsa 1:2 San Antonio FC

Saturday, June 6, 2026 - ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

Two second half crosses from San Antonio FC found the back of the net to snap FC Tulsa's seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions last Saturday night in 2-1 fashion at ONEOK Field.

The Scissortails came out of the gate flying with numerous attacking threats before forward Remi Cabral finished on the counter in the 18th minute to put the hosts up early. Tulsa finished the half with five shots on target, but the lead remained at one after 45 minutes of action.

The visitors responded quickly in the second half as they steered home a header in the 51st minute to level the match. Things got tougher for Tulsa in the 80th minute when defender Ian Carlo Souza Daniel received his second yellow card and brought the Scissortails down to 10 men. This would lead to a match winner in stoppage time in San Antonio as Tulsa now can only hope to advance in the USL Cup by finishing as the best second place team.

Cabral has scored in all three USL Cup matches for FC Tulsa this season as midfielder Jamie Webber also notched his second assist of the group stage. Forward Logan Dorsey also made his club debut in the 60th minute of the match.

KEY STORYLINES

FC Tulsa currently stands at third in the Western Conference standings as the club continues to round into form as the summer months near. The club enters this weekend with a five-match unbeaten streak in the regular season as they take on a Charleston side who is unbeaten at home in 2026.

The Tulsa defense has picked up where it left off in 2025 in league play as the Scissortails have allowed the fewest goals per match (0.9) in the Western Conference in 2026. The back line has shut down its opponents, holding opposing clubs to the lowest shots per match total (10.1) in the West. When clubs do manage to get shots off, it helps to have Alex Tambakis, the league's all-time leader in saves (676) and clean sheets (61), between the sticks.

It was around this time last year that the Black and Gold were in the middle of a club record 14-match unbeaten streak in league play which propelled them to the top seed in the West. While head coach Luke Spencer and company look to take things one match at a time, the parallels this season have given Tulsa fans reason to get excited.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Ian Carlo Souza Daniel: Since his arrival in northeast Oklahoma, Ian has been a defensive force for the Scissortails. In his last 18 matches against USL opponents, Tulsa have allowed just nine goals (0.50/match) as his impact in the right middle of the back line has consistently defused attacking threats from opponents. The Brazilian leads the team in the regular season in tackles won (14) and duels won (56).

Midfielder Jamie Webber: The South African has been a workhorse for the Black and Gold in 2026. He is the only player to start all 16 games across all competitions this season tallying three goals and three assists in the process. He will be called on to continue his attacking ways as FC Tulsa look to continue their current league unbeaten streak.

Forward Logan Dorsey: Acquired on loan from Minnesota United FC last Friday, Dorsey looks to provide another capable option in the Scissortail attack. The 23-year-old arrives in Oklahoma after being a key contributor to Minnesota United FC 2's semifinal run in the Western Conference of MLS Next Pro in 2025. There, he tallied 12 goals and four assists as one of the league's top attacking players.

OPPONENT INFO: CHARLESTON BATTERY

This is the sixth meeting between Tulsa and Charleston with this weekend's host holding a lead in the series with four victories. The Scissortails are looking for their first points at Patriots Point and first victory over the Battery since 2022.

Ben Pirmann's squad have picked up where they left off last season with a strong attack despite new faces leading the charge. Colton Swan has impressed in 2026 being named the USL Championship Player of the Month for May on Thursday as the youngest player to win the award in league history. He currently sits at eight goals in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Alongside Swan, Nathan Messer (four assists, league-best 101 crosses) and Emilio Ycaza (two goals) have been key factors for the Battery offensively. Meanwhile, the Scissortail attack must find an answer for the defensive duo of Graham Smith (66 clearances) and Joey Akpunonu if they want to break through on the road.

KEY STATISTICS

- These two sides play contrasting styles as Charleston lead the league in possession (55.15%) while Tulsa ranks second to last in the West (47.38%).

- The Scissortails will look to be more concise with the ball as they currently rank last in the West in passing accuracy (73.69%).

- FC Tulsa have been in physical matchups this season as they rank second in the West in fouls won (15.1/match) and fouls conceded (15.5/match).

- Remi Cabral's 0.86 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions this season is the highest such rate in FC Tulsa history (min. 10 matches).

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on recent team success: "I think we've seen a gritty mentality and a real team effort in the performances. That's something that we speak about, so there's a lot of positives to take from the collective group. We've had players out for one reason or another in each game, so it's been positive that the next player is ready to step up. Our approach has been consistent in how we prepare and execute a gameplan. If you're able to string a couple results together, it helps affirm belief in the process."

Spencer on team hitting stride à la last season: "The goal is always to improve, right? We don't want to be the team at the end of the season that hasn't made any progress from the start of the season. If it's a theme from year to year that the team is improving throughout the season, then that's a good thing. As far as when a team picks up momentum, that has nothing to do with last season. That's more so just us being focused on the process and preparing for each game."

Bailey Sparks on club improvement across 2026: "At the start, everyone was trying to figure each other and each other's play styles. There's a lot of things you have to build to create chemistry and a team. Now that we've got some games under our belt, the vibes are good. I think it's starting to click as a team, and we're just trying to continue."

Abdoulaye Cissoko on 'next man up' mentality: "That's credit to the staff. They brought some new players in who fit our DNA like Alonzo, Bailey and all those guys. They're playing really well right now. We have a lot of injuries, but we had them last year too. We don't see the difference when a player on the bench comes on the field which makes us ready for these challenges."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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