Hartford Athletic Visits League Leader Tampa Bay Rowdies

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Following a dominant Prinx Tires United Soccer League Cup win last time out, Hartford Athletic returns to league play and travels to Tampa to take on Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 13th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. TAMPA BAY ROWDIES

WHEN: Saturday, June 13th, 7:30 PM

WHERE: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, Florida

HOW TO WATCH: WFSB.com, THE WAX, ESPN+

STACKING POINTS

Hartford heads into Saturday with a 3-2-5 overall mark in USL Championship action, good for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 14 points. While five of those points have come from draws, Athletic will need to pick up the pace collecting points if they want to hang in the conference's playoff picture still ten matches through the campaign. Luckily for Athletic, they arrive to Saturday's bout coming off a four-goal onslaught with the hopes to keep their offense alive against one of the league's stingiest defenses.

SCOUTING REPORT

Tampa Bay is set to be Hartford's toughest test yet this season. Leading the USL Championship with an undefeated record (8-0-4, 28 points), Tampa Bay Rowdies come into Saturday's battle fresh off of a 2-2 draw with Charleston Battery on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay leads the league in clean sheets (7) and sit second in goals as a club (21). Matt Myers leads the team with four goals.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"Tampa Bay is on a historic run right now and we are headed down there with huge respect for what they have accomplished this year," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "We have been solid but not dominant and this is a big opportunity to take the next step in our development as a team."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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