Monterey Bay FC Earns Shootout Point in NorCal Clash with Sacramento Republic FC

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay FC (0-1-2, 3 points) battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic FC (2-0-1, 8 points) before falling 5-3 in a post-regulation penalty shootout at Heart Health Park in Prinx Tires USL Cup action.

Fresh off back-to-back positive league results, Monterey Bay FC entered the NorCal rivalry matchup looking to continue its strong run of form. The Crisp-and-Kelp were tested early by a Sacramento side playing in front of its home supporters, but the visitors remained organized defensively and matched the hosts' intensity throughout a tightly contested first half. A key turning point came in the 30th minute when Sacramento was reduced to 10 men following a red card, giving MBFC a numerical advantage for the remainder of regulation.

Monterey Bay FC carried momentum into the second half and found the breakthrough in the 53rd minute when Riley Bidois scored to give the visitors a deserved 1-0 lead. The Crisp-and-Kelp continued to push forward and looked poised to secure all three points, controlling 73% possession in the first half alone, while forcing Sacramento to defend deep despite being a player down.

The hosts found a way back into the match just seven minutes later, as Michel Benítez converted a penalty kick in the 60th minute to level the score at 1-1. Monterey Bay responded well after conceding and continued to create attacking opportunities, with substitutes such as, Ryuga Nakamura, helping inject energy into the contest as the match entered its final stages.

Monterey Bay FC remained disciplined throughout the evening; the back line and goalkeeper, Fernando Delgado, combined for another solid performance. The defense even kept Sacramento Republic FC to only 1 total shot in the second half. Though MBFC showed resilience after Sacramento's equalizer, refusing to allow the match to slip away and continuing to search for a winner until the final whistle.

With the score level after regulation, the game moved directly to a penalty shootout. Both sides converted several spot kicks in a tense finish before Sacramento ultimately claimed the extra point with a 5-3 shootout victory. Despite the result, MBFC earned a valuable point on the road and continued to show signs of improvement under Head Coach Alex Covelo.

The away side now turn their attention back to league play carrying momentum from a stretch that has seen the club become increasingly difficult to break down. Next match for Monterey Bay FC brings them back home to Cardinale for a Wednesday matchup against Sporting JAX at 7:00 PM.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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