Lexington SC To Host San Antonio FC, Teddy Bear Toss On June 13

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - A premier Western Conference matchup awaits Saturday evening when Lexington Sporting Club hosts first-place San Antonio FC at The Stables.

After posting a 3W-5L-3D record across all competitions to begin the season, the Greens have found their form as of late. The club has won three of its last four matches and scored nine times during that stretch.

Oliver Semmle is currently the man of the moment after his four penalty saves last weekend. Despite being snubbed from the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round, the goalkeeper made history by tying the competition record for most saves in a penalty shootout with three.

The German will have his hands full Saturday night when he guards the net against one of the most potent attacks in the USL Championship.

Latif Blessing scored his first goal in green last weekend, becoming the 11th Lexington player to bag a goal for the club this season across all competitions. With nine goals over its last four league matches, the attack is beginning to take shape following a slow start.

LSC is 1W-2L-0D all-time against San Antonio. Each club won the away day last season, and SAFC claimed victory by way of a 2-0 win earlier this season.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING SAN ANTONIO

San Antonio FC enters play with an unbeaten 2W-0L-4D record over its last six matches. The Texas side currently sits atop the West, a run of form not unexpected from a club that has qualified for the USL Championship Playoffs in five of the past six seasons.

This San Antonio's 18 goals are tied for fourth-most in the USL Championship and lead all Western Conference clubs. Jorge Hernández leads the side with five scores of his own.

Cristian Parano leads the club with four assists, while Hernández ranks among the league's top creators with 38 chances created this season.

Defensively, San Antonio has conceded 14 times through league play. Goalkeeper Joseph Batrouni's four clean sheets are tied for second-most in the Western Conference, trailing only Alex Rando of Orange County SC.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Should Aaron Molloy appear in Saturday's match, it would mark the Irishman's 149th career USL Championship regular season appearance.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Saturday will mark the second annual Lexington SC Teddy Bear Toss, benefitting Golisano Children's Hospital at UK.

Fans are encouraged to bring new, unused and untagged teddy bears or stuffed animals to the match. Upon entering the stadium, they will place the stuffed animals in bags, write a note to a child and tie them with ribbon.

At halftime, all fans in attendance will be prompted to throw their bears onto the pitch. They will then be collected and donated to children at Golisano Children's Hospital at UK.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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