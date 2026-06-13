Orange County SC Heads to Albuquerque Seeking Road Victory

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, June 13, 2026 (6:30 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+ / KCAL Plus - Ch 9.6

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC's road-heavy summer continues Saturday night as the Black and Orange travel to Albuquerque for a Western Conference showdown against New Mexico United at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. With Championship Soccer Stadium serving as the U.S. Men's National Team's training base ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, OCSC finds itself in the middle of a demanding stretch away from home. Despite the travel, Orange County has remained among the Western Conference elite, entering the weekend in second place while New Mexico sits seventh and looking to climb back into the upper tier of the playoff race.

The matchup carries added significance for Orange County. New Mexico has been something of a thorn in OCSC's side in recent seasons, including a playoff victory last year and a 1-0 win over Orange County earlier this season in Irvine. For OCSC, Saturday presents an opportunity to earn a statement road result while continuing to prove it can collect points away from Southern California.

Orange County enters the match riding the momentum of a strong first half of the season. OCSC has established itself as one of the most organized and difficult teams to break down in the Western Conference, combining defensive discipline with an increasingly dangerous attack led by Lyam Mackinnon and a creative midfield group featuring Ousmane Sylla and Chris Hegardt. The Black and Orange have consistently found ways to grind out results, a trait that becomes even more valuable during a lengthy road trip.

Tom Brewitt and the Orange County SC back line will once again play a pivotal role on Saturday night in Albuquerque. While New Mexico United has relied more on defensive organization and work rate than explosive attacking production this season, Orange County cannot afford lapses in concentration, especially on the road. Brewitt's leadership, aerial presence, and ability to organize the defense will be essential in managing set pieces and limiting the types of opportunistic chances New Mexico often relies upon.

For OCSC, the objective will be to stay compact, win key duels, and force New Mexico to earn every opportunity. If the Black and Orange can remain disciplined defensively while controlling possession through midfield, they should be able to dictate the tempo of the match and put themselves in position to leave Albuquerque with a valuable result.

Saturday night's matchup has all the ingredients of a classic Western Conference battle. Orange County enters as one of the league's hottest teams and is proving it can collect results despite an extended stretch away from home. New Mexico, meanwhile, will be eager to defend its home turf and continue its recent success against the Black and Orange.

The club has a few more games on the road before returning to Championship Soccer Stadium on July 11 for Global Soccer Night and a pregame Uncorked wine event. The match will be OCSC's final Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the 2026 season. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

OCSC Keys to the Match:

Orange County SC's success will begin with controlling the tempo and limiting transition opportunities. New Mexico United is most dangerous when matches become open and chaotic, particularly at altitude in Albuquerque. OCSC will need to remain compact defensively, manage possession intelligently, and avoid costly turnovers in midfield that allow United to attack quickly. The Black and Orange have been one of the most disciplined teams in the Western Conference this season, and maintaining that structure will be critical against a New Mexico side that thrives on momentum.

Offensively, Orange County must be clinical when opportunities arise. Chances are often limited in meetings between these clubs, making efficiency in the final third essential. Lyam MacKinnon's hold-up play and finishing ability will be key, while players like Chris Hegardt and Ousmane Sylla must find ways to create dangerous moments between New Mexico's defensive lines. If OCSC can dictate possession, win the midfield battle, and capitalize on its scoring opportunities, it will put itself in position to earn another valuable road result.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 2-6-4 all-time against New Mexico United (Last 5 against NM - 0-3-2)

Players to Watch:

M Ousmane Sylla

F Lyam MacKinnon

Previous Matchup: 2026 USL Championship

Orange County SC 0-1 New Mexico United. (April 4, 2026, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 32' Reid-Stephen (Pen)

New Mexico United Keys to the Match:

For New Mexico United, the priority will be turning the match into the type of high-energy contest that has traditionally served them well at Isotopes Park. United will look to press aggressively, force mistakes in Orange County's buildup, and use the altitude and home crowd to increase the pace of the game. Winning second balls and creating pressure through quick transitions will be essential if New Mexico hopes to disrupt Orange County's rhythm and keep the visitors on the defensive.

In attack, New Mexico must take advantage of moments when Orange County's shape is stretched. United has consistently found success by attacking quickly after turnovers and creating overloads in wide areas. Their ability to convert those transition opportunities into quality chances could ultimately determine the outcome. If New Mexico can impose its tempo early, create sustained pressure, and make OCSC uncomfortable in possession, it will have a strong opportunity to secure three points at home.

New Mexico United 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 14 -10-6 (3rd)

Goals Scored: 49 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 11

Players to Watch:

F Greg Hurst

GK Kristopher Shakes







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