Brooklyn FC Signs Goalkeeper Sebastian Montoulieu to 25-Day Contract

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men today announced the club has signed goalkeeper Sebastian Montoulieu (22) to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. The deal marks the first professional contract for the 6'2 ¬Â³ goalkeeper, who will be available for selection this Saturday when Brooklyn FC travels to face Louisville City FC.

"Sebastian has earned this opportunity, plain and simple," said Brooklyn FC Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "When you look at his path, nothing was handed to him. He's a kid who works relentlessly and competes for everything, and those are the qualities we talk about wanting in our environment. Depth at the goalkeeper position is critical for us through this stretch of the season, and we're really pleased to welcome him to the group."

Montoulieu arrives in Brooklyn off the back of a storybook rise through the college game. After four years with Northeastern University's club soccer team, where he was named captain in 2023, he earned a spot on the Huskies' varsity roster as a senior in 2024. He then closed out his collegiate career in style as a graduate student at Stevens Institute of Technology, earning All-MAC Freedom First Team honors while starting all 18 matches in 2025.

In his final season, Montoulieu posted a 1.00 goals-against average with a 72.7 save percentage and four shutouts. At one point, he went 397 minutes without conceding, a shutout streak that stretched across six matches from late October into mid-November. He saved his best for last, posting back-to-back clean sheets in the MAC Freedom semifinal and final, including a 1-0 shutout victory over Lebanon Valley in the championship that delivered the Ducks their fifth consecutive conference tournament title.

A native of Westport, Connecticut, Montoulieu came up through Beachside SC's U19 MLS Next squad and was a three-year letterwinner at Staples High School before heading to Boston.

Brooklyn FC is back in action on the road this Saturday, June 13, against Louisville City FC. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the match will stream live on ESPN+.







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