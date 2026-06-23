Orange County SC's Road Trip Rolls on with Midweek Stop in Miami

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 (4:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

For much of the 2026 season, Orange County SC has embraced life on the road. With Championship Soccer Stadium serving as the U.S. Men's National Team training base ahead of the FIFA World Cup, OCSC has spent much of the spring and early summer collecting points away from home. Their latest challenge comes Wednesday night when they travel across the country to face Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium in another critical interconference matchup.

Orange County enters the match riding the momentum of a thrilling 3-2 road victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night at Cashman Field. OCSC showed its resilience throughout the contest, twice responding to Las Vegas goals before Garrison Tubbs delivered the game-winning strike to secure all three points. The victory vaulted Orange County into first place in the Western Conference standings and further reinforced the club's reputation as one of the USL Championship's most dangerous road teams.

Now sitting atop the West, the Black and Orange arrive in South Florida full of confidence despite an unforgiving travel schedule.OCSC has continued to collect points while spending much of the season away from home, showcasing the depth, mentality, and consistency required of a championship contender. Their latest road test comes against a Miami FC side looking to earn a statement victory against one of the league's hottest teams.

With another cross-country flight and a quick turnaround between matches, OCSC will once again be challenged physically and mentally. However, if recent performances are any indication, Orange County appears more than capable of handling whatever obstacles come next as it continues its pursuit of a Western Conference title and one of the top records in the USL Championship.

Orange County SC has proven throughout 2026 that it can handle difficult road environments, and this match presents another opportunity to show why it remains among the league's elite. Miami FC should provide a stern test at home, but OCSC's experience, midfield quality, and defensive organization should give them the edge.

OCSC will enjoy a small break before heading back out on the road to play Rhode Island and Hartford, before returning to Championship Soccer Stadium on July 11 for Global Soccer Night and a pregame Uncorked wine event. The match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be OCSC's final Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the 2026 season. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, controlling the tempo and staying ruthless in front of goal will be the keys to leaving South Florida with three points. The Black and Orange have found success throughout the season by dictating possession through Chris Hegardt, Stephen Kelly, and Marcelo Palomino, forcing opponents to defend for extended stretches. Against Miami, OCSC must remain patient in possession while avoiding turnovers that could fuel dangerous counterattacks.

When chances come, Orange County must be clinical. Ousmane Sylla, Yaniv Bazini, and the rest of the attack have consistently created opportunities, and converting those moments could be the difference in a match likely to be decided by small margins. Defensively, OCSC will need to remain organized when possession is lost and prevent Miami from finding space in transition.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 0-0-3 all-time against Miami FC(Last 5 against MIA - 0-0-3)

Players to Watch:

F Lyam MacKinnon

GK Alex Rando

Previous Matchup: 2026 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2-2 Miami FC (March 23, 2024, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 12' Gavilanes (MIA), 33" Miles (OC), 45+4' Gavilanes (MIA), 70' Amang (OC)

Miami FC Keys to the Match:

For Miami FC, making home field matter and winning the transition battle will be essential against the Western Conference leaders. The hosts cannot afford to spend the evening chasing the game, instead needing to disrupt Orange County's rhythm with aggressive pressure, physical play, and a strong work rate in midfield. Winning second balls and capitalizing on set-piece opportunities could provide Miami with valuable scoring chances.

Miami's greatest threat may come on the counterattack. With Orange County often committing numbers forward, the home side must look to exploit open spaces with quick vertical play and decisive runs into the attacking third. If Miami can remain disciplined defensively while taking advantage of transition opportunities, it will give itself a strong chance to earn a statement result.

Miami FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 8-16-6 (11th)

Goals Scored: 29 | Goals Allowed: 44 | Clean Sheets: 5

Players to Watch:

F Jürgen Locadia

GK Eloy Room







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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