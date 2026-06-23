Aboukoura Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Following Birmingham Draw
Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Abdellatif Aboukoura has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week 16 performance in the club's 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC.
(F) - Abdellatif Aboukoura - Abdellatif Aboukoura recorded one goal and a 9.0 FotMob rating in the club's 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC this past weekend.
USL Championship Team of the Week
GK - Nico Campuzano, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
D - Omari Glasgow, Monterey Bay FC
D - Garrison Tubbs, Orange County SC
M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa
M - Wan Kuzain, Sporting Club Jacksonville
M - Stephen Kelly, Orange County SC
M - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC
F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC
F - Miguel Berry, Charleston Battery
Coach - Ryan Martin, Oakland Roots SC
Bench - Kris Shakes (NM), Lamar Batista (TUL), Sebastian Tregarthen (BHM), Ousman Jabang (NM), Ihsan Sacko (PHX), Lyam MacKinnon (OC), Russell Cicerone (TBR)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Orange County SC - Miami FC
- Eloy Room's 15-Save Performance Makes World Cup History - Miami FC
- Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC's Road Trip Rolls on with Midweek Stop in Miami - Orange County SC
- Pair of Scissortails Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 16 - FC Tulsa
- Campuzano Earns Team of the Week Nod - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Matt Mahoney and Jonas Fjeldberg Named to Team of the Week for Week 16 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Aboukoura Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Following Birmingham Draw - Loudoun United FC
- Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to USLC TOTW 16 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Charleston Battery's Miguel Berry Earns Selection to USLC Team of the Week for Week 16 - Charleston Battery
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Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Loudoun United FC Falls 4-1 on the Road against Charleston Battery
- Aboukoura Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Following Birmingham Draw
- Loudoun United FC Faces Charleston Battery in Midweek Road Test
- Loudoun United FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw against Birmingham Legion FC
- Loudoun United FC Looks to Bounce Back on the Road against Birmingham Legion FC