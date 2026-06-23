Aboukoura Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Following Birmingham Draw

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Abdellatif Aboukoura has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week 16 performance in the club's 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC.

(F) - Abdellatif Aboukoura - Abdellatif Aboukoura recorded one goal and a 9.0 FotMob rating in the club's 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC this past weekend.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Nico Campuzano, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Omari Glasgow, Monterey Bay FC

D - Garrison Tubbs, Orange County SC

M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa

M - Wan Kuzain, Sporting Club Jacksonville

M - Stephen Kelly, Orange County SC

M - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Miguel Berry, Charleston Battery

Coach - Ryan Martin, Oakland Roots SC

Bench - Kris Shakes (NM), Lamar Batista (TUL), Sebastian Tregarthen (BHM), Ousman Jabang (NM), Ihsan Sacko (PHX), Lyam MacKinnon (OC), Russell Cicerone (TBR)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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