Miami FC Joins One Game One Future Clinic in Homestead

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - Miami FC was proud to be part of the One Game One Future Clinic held Saturday at the Sports Performance Hub (SPH) Complex in Homestead.

Hosted by FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami and Football for Peace, the event brought together local families, young players and coaches for an afternoon focused on soccer, community engagement and youth development.

Throughout the day, participants took part in soccer activities, skill-building exercises and small-sided games while connecting with organizations committed to growing the game across South Florida.

Miami FC staff were on-site engaging with attendees, sharing information about the club and connecting with members of the Homestead community.

The club also welcomed families to its on-site tent throughout the event, where attendees received Miami FC giveaways, learned more about the club and connected with staff ahead of upcoming matches at Pitbull Stadium.

As the club continues to strengthen its presence in South Dade, opportunities like the One Game One Future Clinic provide valuable moments to connect with local families and celebrate the positive impact soccer can have both on and off the field.

Held at the Sports Performance Hub Complex in Homestead, the event also provided an opportunity for Miami FC to continue building relationships within the community as the club looks toward its future home in South Dade.

For more information about Miami FC, visit MiamiFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2026

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