Suites with a Home Feel Create New Elevated Premium Experience

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento Elegance. It's a phrase that sounds like it should already exist - like it's been waiting for the right building to give it a home.

That building is coming. Republic FC's new downtown stadium is under construction, rising as the most ambitious sports venue this city has ever seen. And for the first time, Sacramento soccer fans will have access to something that matches that ambition: a true premium suite experience, designed not to impress from a distance, but to feel like somewhere you belong to the moment you walk in.

"These suites represent our vision for what premium truly means in this market," said Republic FC Chief Revenue Officer Dustin Vicari. "We've designed a hospitality, with year-round amenities and access that will stand among the best in American soccer - and to deliver on that, we went and found the best. Edith Ponciano has shaped premium spaces at some of the most celebrated venues in the country. What she's designing here is world-class, and it's distinctly Sacramento."

Two products, both unlike anything this city has seen before. Twelve Field Suites positioned on the West touchline at field level, and fifteen Executive Suites perched above the action with sweeping views of the pitch. Just 27 total - and the ones that remain are moving quickly.

Meet the Designer

Edith Ponciano of EP Atelier has shaped premium experiences at Chase Center, BMO Stadium, Q2 Stadium, Snapdragon Stadium, and most recently the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LXI. When Republic FC brought her in, her brief was clear: don't build a sports suite. Build something uniquely Sacramento.

"What inspires me most is high-end residential design," says Ponciano. "A suite shouldn't feel corporate or flat - it should feel warm and welcoming, with the kind of intentional detail you'd find in the finest homes in Sacramento. These spaces bring those residential cues into the suite environment, and I think that's what makes them feel truly unique."

That's Sacramento Elegance: timeless materials, warm tones, architectural movement borrowed from the city's historic buildings, and subtle nods to the woven textures of Wilton Rancheria's tribal identity. It's the thread that runs through both suite products - and the standard everything was built around.

Step Inside: The Field Suite

The Field Suite is the only product of its kind in Sacramento sports and entertainment - an indoor climate-controlled space, featuring an open-air front porch directly on the West touchline, seating twelve guests at field level with unobstructed sightlines and 24-inch premium, theater-style seats. But the details are where it comes alive.

"The field portal is the signature design feature of the suite," she says. "We incorporated a graphite wood veneer with refined reveals that add depth, rhythm, and architectural interest. The portal guides your view toward the field, creates a natural opportunity for suite holders to incorporate their corporate identity, and establishes a memorable arrival experience before stepping outdoors."

Above, cove lighting runs the perimeter instead of downlights - a deliberate choice. "By eliminating downlights, we were able to create a softer and more elevated lighting experience," Ponciano explains. "Layered lighting adds warmth, enhances the perception of height, and contributes to a cleaner ceiling plane. It helps the space feel more residential and welcoming."

On the wall opposite the portal, a continuous-veining porcelain slab anchors the food area. "That's where guests naturally gravitate, so we wanted to create a focal moment. The material feels rich, sophisticated, and unexpected. It's not something you would typically expect to find in a field suite, and that's precisely what makes it memorable."

Even the island tells a story: angled slightly, waterfall edge on one side, open on the other so guests can congregate naturally. A pop of Republic red in the tile. Small things. All intentional.

Step Inside: The Executive Suite

Just twenty seating rows from the pitch, the scale shifts - and so does the feeling.

"We wanted this to have real depth," says Ponciano. "A sense of home. So the question became: how do you create that through color, texture, and movement in a way that feels rich without feeling heavy?"

The answer is in the progression. Enter into a lounge setting, a place to arrive and gather. Move through to the kitchen and communal island, where the conversations always end up. Then reach the final zone: floor-to-ceiling glazing and operable doors that open the room entirely to the pitch - the boundary between inside and outside dissolving as the view takes over.

"The window doesn't just frame the view," Ponciano says. "It makes the room feel like it's the size of the whole venue."

Rich wall slabs - "the kind you see in high-end homes, no grout lines, just one continuous surface" - run alongside faux alabaster light fixtures and curves and arches that soften the architectural movement throughout. Everything transitions naturally, and you feel it without even realizing it.

"It's a lot of small things," Ponciano says. "But once you add them up, they create an atmosphere. That's Sacramento Elegance."

The Experience, Start to Finish

Suite holders arrive at dedicated concierge hospitality and premium parking. Inside: all-inclusive food and beverage, exclusive access to premium club and social spaces in the West Tower. On non-event days, the suite is yours as a business development tool - supported by concierge event service for corporate gatherings, private celebrations, client dinners. Concerts, stadium events, and year-round programming extend access further.

This is what world-class looks like in Sacramento. And there are only 27 of them.

Visit RepublicStadium.com to place a deposit or schedule an appointment.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.