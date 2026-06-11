Match Preview: Republic FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ COS

Date: Saturday, June 13

Location: Weidner Field

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

Watch Party: MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen (1431 I St)

Watch at Home: FOX40+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Know Your Club - Republic FC

After a brief return home, Republic FC heads out on the road for its fourth away game in five weeks. Last week in USL Cup play, the squad dug deep to claim two valuable points against Monterey Bay FC to extend its lead atop the Group 1 standings.

After a red card reduced the team to 10 players in the 30th minute, Republic FC stuck together and despite conceding a goal in the 53rd minute, the Indomitable Club rallied to equalize in the 60th minute. Monterey Bay FC was called for a handball in the box, allowing Michel Benitez to step to the spot and calmly place a perfect shot for his third penalty goal of the year.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Michel Benitez scored before Danny Vitiello made a clutch save to put the pressure on Monterey Bay. Republic FC went perfect from the spot off the feet of Lee Desmond, Mayele Malango, and finally Ryan Spaulding. The Indomitable Club is now just one point away from advancing to the Quarterfinals for the second year in a row and will play its final group stage match against AC Boise on July 11.

Know Your Opponent - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Similar to Republic FC, the Switchbacks saw success in the USL Cup last weekend. At home against El Paso, COS picked up an advantage when Locomotive's Ricky Ruiz was sent off in the 25th minute. Thirteen minutes later, Juan Tejada headed in a cross from Speedy Williams to give Switchbacks the lead. El Paso would get one back before the break, but in the second half the one-man advantage paid dividends as substitutes Adrien Perez and Jonas Fjeldberg connected for the game-winner, booking the team's ticket to the knockout rounds for the first time.

In league play, COS most recently picked up a 1-0 win over Oakland Roots with Khori Bennett scoring the decisive goal. The former Republic FC striker has been key to the Switchbacks' success this year and is currently tied for the top spot in the Golden Boot race with eight goals. Last weekend, he was selected to the Jamaican National Team for an international friendly against South Africa.

One familiar face will not be with Colorado Springs this week. Duke Lacroix, who signed with the Colorado club after featuring for Sacramento in 2021 and 2022, is currently with the Haitian National Team for the World Cup. Their first match of the tournament is slated for the same time as COSvSAC on Saturday night.

Head-to-Head

In this all-time series, each team has claimed seven wins while the two clubs have played to three draws. Last year, they played to a 2-2 draw at Heart Health Park in March before Sacramento picked up a 2-0 win in Colorado Springs.

After the First Team match, Republic FC and Switchbacks FC's Unified Teams will meet on the pitch on Weidner Field. The match will mark the completion of team captain Matt Briseno's 1,000+ mile bike ride to Colorado Springs to raise awareness and funds for the Unified Team.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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