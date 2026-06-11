LouCity to Host Trinidad and Tobago National Team in Unique Friendly

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC will host the Trinidad and Tobago men's national team on Saturday, July 25, in its first friendly match versus a senior national team. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium.

Tickets and parking passes for this summer's game are on sale now at LouCity.com/friendly or by calling (502) LOU-CITY. Season ticket members will receive emailed communication about how to claim their regular tickets.

"With the 2026 FIFA World Cup being partially hosted in the United States, American sports fans will be fully immersed in international soccer this summer," club president James O'Connor said. "We're thrilled to bring Louisville City fans a taste of the international game with this historic friendly between our club and the Trinidad and Tobago national team."

Trinidad and Tobago has qualified for the FIFA World Cup once in its history, in 2006. The nation is one of 12 from the Concacaf region - which includes North America, Central America and the Caribbean - to ever qualify for a World Cup. Trinidad and Tobago has been a member of FIFA since 1964.

Trinidad and Tobago famously defeated the United States on October 10, 2017, in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The loss eliminated the U.S. from the tournament. Notably, goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh was an unused substitute in that game for Trinidad and Tobago - he was a Louisville City player at the time, and still ranks first in club history in saves (188) and clean sheets (35).

Currently, Trinidad and Tobago is ranked 102nd in the FIFA World Rankings. The Trinidad and Tobago squad includes several players with United Soccer League and Major League Soccer experience. The team's most recent roster featured three current MLS players, three USL League One players and two USL Championship players.

In its history, Trinidad and Tobago has produced several notable players, such as forward Dwight Yorke, who played for clubs like Manchester United FC, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers in a decorated career spent primarily in the English Premier League. Shaka Hislop, a former Premier League goalkeeper and current ESPN commentator, also represented Trinidad and Tobago internationally.

A professional club meeting a national team is fairly uncommon. Notable examples of these matchups include when Spain's FC Barcelona faced Brazil in 1999 and England's Aresenal FC played France in 1989.







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