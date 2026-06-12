Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Birmingham Legion FC: Saturday, June 13, 5:00 p.m. PT

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights hit the road and head to Alabama to face Birmingham Legion, looking for the first away win of the season

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (3-5-3, 10th in Western Conference) at Birmingham Legion FC (2-3-5,10th in Eastern Conference)

When: Saturday, June 13

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: 5DRVtv 5.4, ESPN+

Sweet home Alabama, where the skies are so blue.

The Lights head Southeast to face Birmingham Legion for Week 15 of USL Championship regular season action.

It has been an eerily similar start to the season for both sides, who currently stand in tenth place of their respective standings, flirting with playoff positions but unable to climb enough to claim one.

Birmingham's last Championship game ended in a 1-1 draw against Louisville City at Protective Stadium, with the Legion containing one of the most powerful attacks in the league.

Meanwhile, the Lights drew at home against 2025 Western Conference champions FC Tulsa in a highly tactical matchup.

This Saturday's game is a golden opportunity for either side to make a significant leap and continue driving forward in the pursuit of playoffs.

Good Memories

The Lights last played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on October 13, 2024.

Vegas' history-making 2024 squad defeated the Legion 3-0 in an impressive collective performance, with Joe Gyau, Coleman Gannon, and Christian Pinzon scoring to give the team three valuable points in the final push for playoffs.

The Lights have never lost against Birmingham, tallying one win and two draws in three matches against this Saturday's opposition.

But can things stay that way? That's what's on the line at the Magic City.

Keys to the Match

Here are the keys to victory at Protective Stadium.

The bravery to win on the road

It's been almost a year since the Lights last won a match away from Cashman Field.

On June 21, Vegas defeated Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium after a stoppage-time goal from striker Nighte Pickering.

While the Lights have been able to earn draws against competitive teams like New Mexico United, Monterey Bay, and Orange County, the team has not been able to clinch three points outside of Vegas city limits.

With the right mentality and the willingness to risk it all for victory, the Lights can finally end their negative streak and snatch three points from their visit to Alabama.

All eyes on Ronaldo... Damus

Ronaldo Damus has been one of the league's best strikers for several seasons now, scoring 58 goals in 136 matches across regular season and playoff matches.

In 2021, he led Orange County to the USL Championship trophy, scoring 18 goals (tallying three assists to lead the team in goal contributions with 21) throughout the season and winning MVP honors in the Final after scoring a brace against Tampa Bay Rowdies.

However, Damus' start to 2026 has been slow, scoring only once in a 3-1 victory at Rhode Island FC.

But a striker of Ronaldo Damus' caliber must always be taken care of. The Lights have learned that lesson the hard way in previous matches this season.

If the Lights want to leave Birmingham with three points in the bag, they must keep their eyes on Ronaldo Damus and not allow him to do his thing.

Relentless Attack

Going past Birmingham's defense at Protective Stadium is no easy task.

The Legion has played six matches at home this season, conceding only four goals and keeping three clean sheets against strong sides such as Hartford Athletic and defending USL Championship champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Only Tampa Bay Rowdies, Detroit City, and the Lights (yes!) have conceded less at home.

The Lights must be clinical in attack. Johnny Rodriguez, Manuel Arteaga, Nighte Pickering, or whoever stars up front for the team must seize any of the few opportunities that Birmingham's defense will allow for Vegas to hit jackpot and win on the road for the first time in a year.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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