Watch Party Info: Saturday, June 13 - Main Event Tulsa - 4:00 p.m.
Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
FC Tulsa invites fans to join the club on Saturday, June 13 as it takes on the Charleston Battery in an important interleague matchup. The party gets started at Main Event Tulsa at 4:00 p.m. ahead of Brazil and Morocco squaring off in the World Cup before the Scissortails kick off at 6:30.
Enjoy spin to win opportunities for FC Tulsa prizes, happy hour specials throughout the match and potential player appearances as you cheer on the Scissortails.
All attendees must RSVP here, with each entry earning a chance to win an FC Tulsa jersey at halftime of the match. You must be present to win with only one entry per person.
Address: Main Event Tulsa
7830 S Santa Fe Ave
Tulsa, OK 74132
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