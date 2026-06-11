Loudoun United FC Aims to Stay Unbeaten against Rhode Island FC
Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC returns to Segra Field this Saturday, June 13, to host Rhode Island FC in USL Championship action. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET, as Loudoun looks to respond at home and get back on track in league play.
The Matchup
Loudoun United enters Saturday's match following a midweek road test against Greenville Triumph SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup action. Despite controlling stretches of the match, Loudoun fell 3-1.
Now, they turn their attention back to USL Championship play and a home matchup against Rhode Island FC. Loudoun will look to use Saturday's match as an opportunity to reset quickly, stay sharp in key moments, and make the most of its chances in front of goal.
Rhode Island FC comes into the match looking to build momentum on the road. The visitors have shown they can be a difficult team to break down, and Loudoun will need to stay disciplined defensively while also finding ways to create danger in the attacking third.
Thoughts from the Club
Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on on returning home to face Rhode Island FC:
"We were disappointed with Wednesday night, but we have to move on quickly and make sure we respond in the right way. We have done the debrief, we have looked at the areas we need to improve, and now the focus is fully on Rhode Island. They are a very good team, well organized, and they can cause problems in different moments, so we know it will be a tough game. For us, it is about being switched on, being aggressive in the right areas, and putting in a performance at home that gives us the chance to win."
Notes
Loudoun United FC is unbeaten against Rhode Island FC all-time.
Loudoun United FC has not allowed a goal against Rhode Island FC in any of the previous meetings between the two clubs.
Bolu Akinyode will move into a tie for fourth all-time in USL Championship regular season appearances with 283 if he plays against Rhode Island.
Kwame Awuah will move into third all-time in appearances across all competitions for Loudoun United FC with 90 matches if he plays against Rhode Island.
How Can I Follow the Match?
Saturday's USL Championship match against Rhode Island FC kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on DC News Now and ESPN+.
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